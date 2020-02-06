advertisement

How does a racist run for re-election? Even more complicated, how does a candidate “consolidate the base” and, at the same time, attract just enough colored voters to make a difference in a tight presidential race?

In 1986, I spent weeks traveling and reporting with Lee Atwater, George H. W. Bush’s political consultant on the theater and a veteran of racially baited political wars. Atwater believed himself to be a specialist in political history, in particular the history of the countryside and demagoguery – a tool which he was quick to use or impose on his clients. He encouraged me to read his “Bible,” the biography of T. Harry Williams of Huey Long. Before signing with Bush, Atwater had run ugly campaigns, yet he knew the game was changing, if only as a courtesy. In 1981 he described with obscene precision the changing mores of the race card and how to deal with it. “You start in 1954 by saying,” Nigger, nigger, nigger, “” he said to an interviewer. “In 1968, you can’t say ‘negro’ – it hurts you, flashbacks. So you say things like, uh, forced buses, state rights, and all that, and you become so Now you’re talking about cutting taxes, and all of these things you’re talking about are totally economic things and a byproduct of them is that black people are more seriously injured than white people. “

Forgive the tongue. Such was Atwater’s ugly and unvarnished sense of things, the shift from bald racist language from mid-century politics to coded racist language from the end of the century and beyond. George H. W. Bush considered himself to be above such ugliness, but Atwater was not reluctant to impose on him the tactics he considered necessary for victory. It was Atwater who, during the 1988 presidential campaign, helped to design the famous advertisement of Willie Horton which aimed to represent Michael Dukakis, the former governor of Massachusetts, like a weak sap on the crime stupid enough to leave a incarcerated man – a black man, of course – on leave so he can start chaos again. “By the time we’re done,” said Atwater at the time, “they’ll wonder if Willie Horton is Dukakis’ running mate.”

As I watched Rush Limbaugh receive the Donald Trump Liberty Medal at State of the Union grotesques on Tuesday evening, it was hard not to think of Lee Atwater, the lingering tradition of racial baiting and to the way it infects our degraded politics.

Limbaugh is sixty-nine years old and, as he announced in his daily radio program, he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Empathy is due to anyone who is suffering. But no great honors, not a celebration of the work of a lifetime devoted to mockery and derision of the Other. The fact that the President of the United States awards Limbaugh one of the highest laurels in the country is a morally corrosive and politically cynical act. It is a kind of attack on the achievements of so many previous winners, a list that includes Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Jr., Václav Havel, Rosa Parks and John Lewis. It is appalling to see Rush Limbaugh’s name next to theirs.

Limbaugh is hardly an American original. He comes from a line of radio fanatics like Father Coughlin, who made racism a form of demagogic entertainment. Subsequent haranguers like Joe Pyne and Bob Grant were prominent broadcast figures from the years before Limbaugh. But no one before or since has reached an audience equal to that of Limbaugh. And Bartlett de Limbaugh’s hateful insults are as thick as a Russian novel: in 2004 Limbaugh declared that the N.B.A. could be renamed T.B.A. – “Thug Basketball Association, and stop calling them teams. Call them gangs. A few years later, he welcomed the conservative political satirist Paul Shanklin, who sang “Barack, the magic negro” to the tune of “Puff, the magic dragon”. The N.F.L. “Too often, it sounds like a match between the Bloods and the unarmed Crips,” he said. The women’s movement is something he admired “from behind”. In 1989, Limbaugh cut unwanted calls with what he called “appellant abortions” – and his engineer triggered a vacuum band followed by a prolonged cry. The quotes are endless, outrageous and readily available.

For many years, Limbaugh played a distinct role in the radicalization of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. He’s a satirist, but he has always had a tendency to strike; he has always found an immense profit in disdaining the disadvantaged, the Other. William F. Buckley’s National Review put Limbaugh on the cover in 1993 and called him “The Leader of the Opposition”. Ronald Reagan, who knew when to signal state rights support and his disdain for “queens of well-being” to his own advantage, wrote Limbaugh a letter saying, “Now that I have withdrawn from active politics, I don’t mind that you have become the number one voice of conservatism in our country. . . . Keep up the good work. In 1992, George H. W. Bush invited Limbaugh to stay overnight at the White House and carried Limbaugh’s bag for him in the Lincoln room. (Limbaugh’s guest that evening was Roger Ailes, a family spirit.) Most of the main conservatives ignored Limbaugh’s racist offenses in order to please him. His contempt and the contempt of his most loyal fans had a high political price.

There is a certain Trumpian cast in the biography of Limbaugh, a pampered son of the elite who has made a political name for himself and acquired political power by aligning himself with the currents of white resentment. Limbaugh was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Her grandfather was a lawyer who served in the Missouri House of Representatives and as an envoy to India during the Eisenhower administration. Her father was a Republican county president and lawyer. Just as Trump avoided Vietnam by claiming to have bone spurs in his foot (you never know which foot), Limbaugh reached his 1-Y classification with abnormal growth on his back – a pilonidal cyst. And yet Limbaugh rightly made fun of Bill Clinton in 1992 for avoiding the project.

