KEYSTONE COLLEGE, Pa. – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day off for many of us, but it is a day further for students at Keystone College.

Between classes at Keystone College, students exchanged paper and pen for needle and thread.

Students signed up to participate in the sleeping bag project, a MLK Day tradition at the university campus in Factoryville. They sew sleeping bags of donated fabric to give to the homeless.

“Especially since it’s Martin Luther King Day and it’s always good to do, especially when it’s getting cold outside and it’s snowing, it’s good to know that everyone is warm at night,” freshman Tyqeese Morton said.

“He fought for equality, so although I can’t give people home, I can at least give them a sleeping bag and help them feel a bit more comfortable,” said first-year student Elijah O’Neal.

The students still have lessons on this national holiday. School administrators say that instead of a day off, students should participate in a “day off” that returns the community and attends class.

“They can come for half an hour, 15 minutes, three hours, and it is the impact we have on that student. It really changes their lives when it is 15 minutes or three hours,” said Lucas Taylor, Keystone College student activities director.

The students of Keystone College want to make around 25 sleeping bags during the day and when they are ready they are sent to the homeless shelter of Keystone Mission in Scranton.

Volunteers from My Brother’s Keeper in Hop Bottom teach the students how to make the sleeping bags. The non-profit ships the bags all over the world all year round. They say they are something special about spending the holidays with Keystone students.

“If they leave here, we hope they will take this experience into account and plant it in another community in later years. That’s what we expect from the school,” said Flo Wheatley of My Brother’s Keeper.

