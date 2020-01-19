advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – It is a tradition on the eve of Martin Luther King Junior day. The MLK committee of Scranton invites members of the community for a dinner.

It is an opportunity to bring together different beliefs, races and lifestyles.

“I think it’s very important to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s national holiday,” says Cathy Ann Hardaway, Chairman of the MLK Commission. “Unfortunately, many of us, regardless of a national holiday, sometimes do not always take the time to remember or focus on it. So this is our chance, not just to think about Martin Luther King but his principles. That’s the key. “

The MLK committee will award prizes to both adults and young people who play a role in community change during the event.

“It is important that our young people from the very youngest age are exposed to a message from humanity,” said Ida Castro of the MLK committee. “That is our theme for this year, all of humanity.”

Keynote speaker of the event was Brandon Flood, an old state representative who now serves as the secretary of the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.

“We are here to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, but we should all follow our lives to him,” said Flood. “The Dream did not stop with him, so it is up to us all to carry out his dream.”

“Would Martin Luther King, Jr. be pleased with what we are doing today? With our agenda and our nation today? We want to tackle things like that,” said Hardaway.

The dinner is one of the many events that the MLK committee will organize this coming weekend.

