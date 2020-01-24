advertisement

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. – Members of the Pocono Mountain West School community gathered tonight to remember a beloved coach who lost her fight to breast cancer.

Stacy Perryman, 45, helped the girls’ basketball team and the school honored her at the team’s first home game since her death.

The Pocono Mountain West basketball game for girls did not start with a whistle but with the sound of silence.

advertisement

The team and the crowd put on pink shirts, as this is the team’s first home game since the sudden loss of the head coach, 45-year-old Stacy Perryman, who lost her fight against breast cancer on Monday.

A commemorative poster signed by her team and school community was given to Stacy’s sister, who is now the team’s interim head coach.

“That people show up in this way is really proof of the person she was,” said Sister Chrissy Campos. “That she is loved, that she was loved, so.”

“I hope it shows that we are all there for her and that we support them and their families and what they are going through,” said second-year student Madison Collingbern, one of the students delivering the poster to Campos.

Stacy was a basketball legend in the Poconos well before her 14-year career as head coach at West.

She was a prominent player at the old East Stroudsburg High School before becoming a Hall of Famer at East Stroudsburg University.

“I’ve known her since her days at ESU,” said athletic director Mike DelGrosso. “So I have known her for almost thirty years and it is devastating for me to succeed like this.”

On the back of the shirts made in honor of Stacy is the number “31”. That was Stacy’s number when she played basketball in high school and college.

Colleagues say that her legacy here will be her role as the suspension teacher at school, a special job for a special lady.

“She brought a lot of grit and toughness, but also a lot of care,” says Rich Williams, the boys’ head coach. “She was a wonderful woman who knew exactly how to help children and take care of children and take good care of them. That’s why she’s really missed here. “

The viewing for Stacy Perryman is held on Sunday with her funeral service that takes place the following day on Monday.

41.111200

-75.386295

.

advertisement