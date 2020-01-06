advertisement

HONG KONG – More than two decades after Hong Kong returned from British rule to Chinese in 1997, a long border fence still continues the threads between mainland China and the city today.

The different landscapes and lives of married people in these border territories speak of two different systems that existed at each other’s door.

(Click https://reut.rs/2ZCU2tm to view a photo package of these border areas.)

Far from tear gas marches and salvos over the past half-year of anti-government protests that have convulsed Hong Kong, residents in the border area have witnessed both rapid urbanization and after China boils down, and maintaining a steeper pace. slow life.

About 30km (20 miles) long, this border extends between fish ponds, farmland, traditional sleeping villages and grassy hills on the Hong Kong side, with the glittering skyscrapers of China’s high-tech city Shenzhen other.

Shenzhen, once the waterfront itself, has risen to China’s bold vision of a high-tech, digital future.

Mr. Lam, now in his 80s, lives in a cellphone-free home where he farm and catch crabs. A narrow strip of water separates it from mainland China.

He remembers living in a wooden hut along the ‘Shenzhen River’ with his family 70 years ago. There were only “old and broken” spills on the far shore then, he says, looking into the distance.

“Of course, the continent is much more advanced than before. Everything is fine, even the roads are beautiful. “

During the past decades of political turmoil in communist China, waves of continents flooded across the Hong Kong border, demanding peace and a better life. Mr Lam still remembers the flashes of British-led British police as they chased down illegal immigrants making a dash for freedom.

Andrew Kwok, an old fish farmer living in the area, remembers those who drowned doing the dangerous junction.

“There were many of them, hundreds of dead bodies in the river,” he said.

Sparkling, lonely torches have now been replaced by a vibrant mega-city with a million flashing lights.

The quality of life for people on both sides may have been convergent, but it remains a gulf. For these two peoples, there remains a struggle to reconcile the changing ages, values, and dreams.

Merrin Ke, 23, grew up in Shenzhen but received her master’s degree from Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She had flown lightly between the two sides until recently, when she moved to Shanghai.

“I think the situation in Hong Kong is quite sensitive right now, which is easy for people to have conflicts because of different political attitudes. That’s why I’ve decided to let Hong Kong work and leave the intense environment. “

Although Hong Kong protests show no sign of diminishing, Ke remains optimistic unity will overcome the divide.

“People from Hong Kong used to have fun in Shenzhen and people from mainland China also liked to visit Hong Kong. But now things like that are getting less and less.

“I still hope that everyone can put the differences aside and it is not enough for one party to do just that. It requires the joint efforts of both parties.” (Reporting by Sharon Tam and Kim Kyung Hoon; additional reporting by Tyrone Siu; Writing by James Pomfret; Editing by Lincoln’s Feast.)

