advertisement

Thousands of Hong Kong hospital workers supported a strike on February 3, launched by the local hospital authority union (HA).

The alliance wants the Hong Kong government to meet its five demands, including: For example, to prohibit the entry of all travelers from China, to provide enough isolation stations and not to suspend emergency hospital services.

advertisement

The alliance was founded in December last year and has around 18,000 members, including nurses, doctors and other hospital employees.

According to Hong Kong media, the alliance voted for a strike between 3,123 and 10 a.m.

February 3 was the first day of a planned five-day strike. According to the Hong Kong media HK01, hundreds of hospital workers line up in front of several hospitals in the morning, including Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Queen Mary Hospital, to sign their names in support of the strike.

Registration should end at 12 noon and hospital staff should take to the streets in several locations in the afternoon.

According to Hong Kong media, Lai Ching-lung, professor of gastroenterology at the Medical Faculty of the University of Hong Kong, spoke out in favor of the strike in front of the Queen Mary Hospital.

Lai said closing the city’s border with mainland China is a good preventive measure to protect Hong Kong residents.

There are currently 14 cases of coronavirus known in Hong Kong.

According to the Hong Kong Media Stand News, 3,000 members of the alliance, including 1,000 nurses, 1,000 full-time doctors, 300 doctors and other hospital employees, are expected to take part in the strike.

“If there is no complete border closure, there will not be enough workers, protective equipment, or isolation rooms to fight the outbreak,” Alliance chairman Winnie Yu told reporters on February 2.

Yu’s comments came after talks with the Hong Kong hospital authorities collapsed because Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam did not appear for discussion.

The alliance has said if the Hong Kong government is unable to respond to their demands by 6:00 p.m. In the second phase of the strike, which begins on February 4, approximately 9,000 hospital workers, including those working in the hospital’s emergency department, will be present on February 3.

According to the RTHK, the Hong Kong government has closed six of the city’s 14 border crossings with China.

However, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam at a press conference on January 31 rejected the idea of ​​closing the border with China to curb the spread of the new coronavirus to Reuters.

On January 30, the WHO declared the outbreak of the coronavirus an internationally alarming health emergency.

Follow Frank on Twitter: @HwaiDer. (TagsToTranslate) Carrie Lam

advertisement