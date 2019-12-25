advertisement

The British Queen Elizabeth had a difficult year. It appears she will admit this in her annual, recorded message that will air on Christmas Day when she calls “fairly bumpy” in 2019, as excerpts from Tuesday’s Buckingham Palace show.

While it wasn’t clear what the queen was referring to, a brief overview of 2019 explains why it sometimes felt rough. In January, her husband, Prince Philip, apologized after being involved in a car accident that injured two women, sparking a public debate about older drivers. He agreed to hand in his driver’s license.

The Queen was drawn into British politics in August when Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked her to suspend Parliament. This move was later declared illegal by the country’s Supreme Court. A few weeks later, her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reported on their emotional struggles in a sincere interview that was filmed during their official tour of Africa. The couple’s environmental engagement has been questioned because of the use of private jets, and Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have been unable to shake the headlines about a rumor break in their relationship.

Challenge

The biggest challenge for the royal family, however, was in November when Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second oldest son, resigned from his public duties after giving the BBC a catastrophic interview about his relationship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Quite bumpy” sounds less terrible than “annus horribilis”, as she called 1992 – the year when the marriages of three of her four children, including those of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and Windsor Castle, were damaged by fire. However, her description of 2019 makes it clear that it was tougher than 2018, which she simply referred to as a “busy year” on last year’s Christmas show.

The bumps from 2019 continued into the last days of the year. After the queen received her message, Prince Philip (98) was hospitalized in London because Buckingham Palace described this as a precautionary measure to treat an existing illness. He left Tuesday after spending four nights there.

While not expected to go into details in her address, the Queen will focus on the importance of reconciliation – a term that could apply to both her family and Britain. The country that has just emerged from the general election has been marked by the politics of division associated with the Brexit debate, including the renewed call for Scottish independence. – New York Times

