advertisement

Agriculture

January 4, 2020 Carolyn Fortuna

advertisement

The green greenery spreads on the sun-drenched expanse. The turnout poses a challenge against the fairway, the rough and other hazards. Forward the flagpole and the hole beckon, playing with you in a competitive glare against the penetrating sun. Beyond the green lie solar panels, which extend in sturdy patterns – wait! Solar panels? Yes, golf courses around the world compensate for the large costs of electricity by installing solar panels.

And there is also a sense that these stewards are progressive and respectful with environmentally friendly practices. It is a win-win situation for the economy, public relations and the environment.

Model Solar Golf Courses in the USA.

When developer Bill Collins and some investors bought a shielded cherry farm of 63 hectares in 2011, it was always the intention to integrate solar energy. Michigan Northport Creek golf course Phase I saw the installation of 16 units with 12 panels that produce 64,000 kilowatt hours a year, enough electricity to supply 7 houses of average size. “They wanted to know how much energy would be needed for the irrigation system to work,” McCann told Golf Course Industry magazine. “They then constructed it again to see how much energy they should produce.” Phase II saw the installation of two arrays of 48 solar panels with computer tracking that moves with the sun, which recalibrates every 5 minutes. Designed to meet the electrical needs of the clubhouse and the electric golf carts, Phase II generates an additional 21,000 kilowatt hours. McCann said the total installation cost of the solar panels was $ 210,000. Northport Creek does not have on-site electrical storage capabilities, so they use a bidirectional meter that puts the electricity it generates back into the consumer’s power grid. “Last year our energy bill was $ 1500,” McCann said. “Every year we try to get it lower and lower.”

The East Venice Golf Course says this is the first golf course on the west coast of Florida that uses solar energy. They expect to save $ 100,000 over the next 20 years and to keep the fairway green. “They don’t come back to play if the course looks bad. They’re going to look for a better-looking golf course,” Carl Ford, president of the East Golf Club Association in Venice, told WTSP 10 News. Keeping greens healthy requires expensive regular watering, but the former electricity bill of the East Golf Club of Venice of $ 400 per month is a thing of the past, now that they have installed solar panels to run the pump that uses reclaimed water for its irrigation system. golf course will recoup the installation costs of $ 22,000 in 5 years. The solar panels are resistant to winds up to 160 km / h and hail as large as an inch. The course is also planning to switch to the sun in the coming years to power its golf carts.

Joe Videtta, co-owner of Laurel Lane Country Club in West Kingston, RI, Golf Course Industry magazine said that it has installed 14 solar panels at the 8th, 9th and 11th holes of the course. The solar energy fully powers every aspect of his club, from the sprinkler system to the lights in the clubhouse. He believes his 18-hole daily cost course is the only fully solar-powered golf club in New England. Videtta believes the solar panels have several goals – to be a good steward in the country, to reduce the ecological footprint of its course and to have a significant impact on its energy bill. The array was purchased from All-Earth Solar, a Vermont company, and installed by general contractor E2Sol / Efficient Energy Solutions, with offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Florida. The units came online at the end of 2018.

Golf courses Go Green – Again – in Japan

Abandoned golf courses began to emerge in Japan in 2015, when the economy there was in decline. The courses that were built in the 1980s were significantly affected when the popularity of golf fell by 40% as consumers lowered their budgets. However, instead of being leveled for development, some of the large open former golf spaces were reused for solar installations. The first 23 megawatt golf course project was designed to produce enough power for around 8,000 homes. Renewable energy initiatives are welcomed in Japan, which was looking for alternatives to nuclear energy after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

A small but growing number of golf courses are now turning to solar energy systems to power their activities directly or feed electricity into the local electricity grid in exchange for offsets on their electricity bill. Is it time for you to advocate for your favorite local course to make the switch to solar energy?

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Carolyn Fortuna Carolyn Fortuna, Ph.D. is a writer, researcher and educator with a lifelong dedication to ecojustice. She has won prizes from the Anti-Defamation League, The International Literacy Association and The Leavy Foundation.

As part of the sale of her portfolio, she has purchased 5 Tesla shares.

Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.









advertisement