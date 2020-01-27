advertisement

ROME – In Europe, where Kobe Bryant grew up, the retired NBA star was remembered for his “Italian qualities”.

“All NBA players are important because they’re legends, but he’s especially important to us because he knew Italy so well because he lived in several cities here,” Giovanni Petrucci, president of the Italian Basketball Association, told The Associated Press. “He had a lot of Italian qualities.”

“He spoke Italian very well. He even knew the local slang, ”added Petrucci.

Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California on Sunday. He was 41 years old.

Bryant lived in Italy between the ages of 6 and 13 while his father Joe Bryant played for several teams in the country before returning to high school in Pennsylvania. Kobe Bryant was fluent in Italian and often said that playing in the country was a “dream”.

The dream almost came true when Bryant almost joined Virtus Bologna in 2011 during an NBA lockout just to make the deal fall apart.

“He was a supernatural,” Italian coach Ettore Messina, who worked with Bryant as an assistant to the Lakers, told the AP via text message while traveling with his current club, Olimpia Milano.

“To hear him speak and joke in our language and to remember when his father played here and when he was a child, many people moved to the NBA,” said Messina. “He was also always very attentive to helping Italian children arrive in the NBA and to help them enter such a tough and competitive world. He did the same to me when I got to the Lakers and I’m still very grateful to him for that. It is very sad that his family was so devastated. “

Bryant was born in Italy and was a lifelong soccer fan.

AC Milan, one of the clubs supported by Bryant, tweeted: “We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear about the tragic death of one of the greatest athletes of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will be missing forever, Kobe. “

The International Olympic Committee wrote in a tweet that Bryant had won the gold medal twice and added: “Rest In Peace #KobeBryant you will always remain in our hearts.”

