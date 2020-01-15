advertisement

Puerto Rican bees are abandoning hives after weeks of earthquakes destroy colonies, experts said, raising concerns that a subspecies seen as a potential solution to the global bee crisis could take another hit after being decomposed by hurricanes in 2017.

Bees have deforested up to 25% of hives in cities like Guayanilla in southern Puerto Rico after hundreds of tremors and a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook the area, said Hermes Conde, principal of the Apollo Eastern School. Earthquakes have displaced the position of many hives, confused returning bees and caused destruction inside wooden boxes, he said.

They have also disrupted beekeepers’ normal feeding of hives during the winter months as farmers recover from earthquakes that destroyed hundreds of homes and caused at least one death. Thousands of Puerto Ricans are sleeping outside, fearing their homes may collapse in another major earthquake.

As US territory demands a catastrophe statement from President Donald Trump to boost aid resources, island beekeepers are calling for US donations of “protein potatoes” and other bee foods for save their hives.

“Bees are looking for quieter areas, fleeing all movements in the earthquake zone,” said Conde, who has lost 10 of his 50 kosovas in Guayanilla and more fears could go if the earthquakes continue.

Puerto Rican hardy and productive bees are the offspring of Africanized bees. They are seen as a potential substitute for western honey bees that have died in unprecedented numbers due to the so-called colony collapse disorder (CCD).

Scientists say Puerto Rican bees are less susceptible to parasites blamed for CCD, a phenomenon that has caused worldwide economic loss in crops that depend on western honey bees for pollination.

About 85% of Puerto Rico bees were wiped out by Hurricane Maria in 2017, which killed about 3,000 people on the Caribbean island. The bee population has regained about 60% of its previous size, according to Conde.

Bee expert Tugrul Giray, a professor at the University of Puerto Rico, said the main reason why bees were abandoning hives was probably the lack of food as beekeepers tend to other priorities in their lives.

But he said bees hated the tremors and the repeated tremors and earthquakes since December 28 had made them less agile and left nests.

“Puerto Rican beekeepers need special help now,” Giray said, warning locals to be careful when meeting stressed island bees. (Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by Bill Tuarant and Leslie Adler)

