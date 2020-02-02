advertisement

One question was answered, but there was still one to go through America, as the world’s most famous snow appeared Sunday, saw no shade in the snowy morning light and declared an early spring.

It had been several hours before millions of Super Bowl fans had to find out who was crowned the greatest football team.

Just after sunrise, a brave hamster named Punxsutawney Phil roared in front of a large crowd cheering “Phil, Phil, Phil” at season 134 season prognostication in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of Pittsburgh.

advertisement

“There is no shade for me. Spring will be early. It’s a certainty,” a top-hat organizer read from a scroll after the animal failed to cast a shadow as snow flames swirled around him.

Cheers erupted from the crowd wearing knitted hats, transporting children escorted to bright winter hooded parks.

Each February 2, known as Groundhog Day, the crowd gathers on a small hill known as the Knob Gobler for the festivities. The legendary forecast is rooted in the belief that if a shadow casts on the ground, winter will stay for another six weeks. No shade means an early spring.

But this year, Feb. 2 also happened on Sunday’s Super Bowl, and millions of people were ready to watch the hugely popular American sports event to see if the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs would emerge victorious.

Kickoff for the National Football League Championship game was set for 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

There was no word from groundhog Phil about his bet on Super Bowl winner LIV. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)

advertisement