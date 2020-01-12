advertisement

Irony is a strange and sometimes cruel mistress, and the same goes for Leonardo DiCaprio.

The only Oscar winner happened to spend his Christmas in St. Bartholomew when it was reported that he had saved a man from drowning after stepping on water for 11 hours. DiCaprio’s boat turned to look for the man, who had apparently fallen overboard from a cruise ship earlier in the day.

According to reports, the man was taken safely to the DiCaprio boat just when a huge windstorm blew through the area, which would surely have condemned the man to an watery grave. In addition to this, DiCaprio’s boat was the only one in the region looking for the man, the captain of the boat describing him as a “billion for a hit” that they found him.

Of course, the irony is that DiCaprio has become known worldwide for playing Jack in James Cameron’s romantic epic, “ Titanic, ” where he played a young man who ultimately died by drowning. Not only that, Brad Pitt referred to this fact in his acceptance speech for the Golden Globes the other day.

And just for posterity, here is this scene in question from “Titanic”. He could easily have gotten on the raft.

