NEW YORK (AP) – West Nile virus, Lyme disease, Ebola virus.

And now: 2019 nCoV?

“It just rolls over your tongue, doesn’t it?” Said Trevor Hoppe, a researcher at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, who studied the history of disease names.

The name, which means 2019 new coronavirus, was given to the virus that caused the flu-like epidemic that started in China late last year.

Scientists are still learning about the new virus, so it’s hard to find a good name, said Hoppe. The current one is probably temporary, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Once people have a chance to catch their breath, that could be changed,” said Messonnier.

Many media have ignored the clunky nCoV 2019 and simply called it the new virus or the new coronavirus, which is not very specific. Coronavirus is the generic term for a large group of viruses, including the one that causes colds.

Since the epidemic has centered in the central city of Wuhan in China, others have used the Wuhan virus or the Wuhan coronavirus or even the Wuhan flu – even if the flu is an entirely different virus.

This corresponds to an age-old tradition of naming new ailments after cities, countries or regions of the world where they first appeared. West Nile was first detected in the West Nile district of Uganda; Lyme disease in Old Lyme, Connecticut and Ebola in a village near the Ebola River in Africa.

But this can sometimes be false or misleading. The 1918 pandemic was called the Spanish flu, although researchers did not believe that Spain was the starting point.

“Now we have very different sensitivity and tolerance for how we refer to things,” said Dr. Howard Markel, medical historian at the University of Michigan.

In 2015, the World Health Organization released guidelines that discouraged geographic location (such as the Zika virus), animals (swine flu) or groups of people (Legionnaires’ disease).

Hoppe noted that AIDS, when it first appeared in the early 1980s, was called “gay-related immune deficiency.” This notion was dropped because it became clear that heterosexuals also transmitted the virus. AIDS means acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

With these guidelines, the WHO is working to end unnecessary stigma that could ostracize people and harm businesses. Demand for pork plummeted in 2009 with the so-called swine flu, first identified in a boy who lived on a hog farm in Mexico – although it did not spread by eating pork.

Markel said he liked it when the diseases were named after the scientists who first described them. (Think Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Tourette.) It used to be common, but may be more problematic today with scientists around the world working on a new disease at the same time.

As for the new virus, “I can see why they want to name it something generic but it must be something that people are using,” he said. “Otherwise, the easiest name will take over, and it’s naïve to think otherwise.”

In the end, WHO may have little control over what it calls, he added.

“The” Wuhan virus “is very catchy – no pun intended,” said Markel. “It’s a very contagious name.”

