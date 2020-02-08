advertisement

Before the ceremony this weekend, Noone is already full of great anecdotes about John Williams, Saoirse Ronan and Hozier!

After it was announced in late January that this year’s Academy Awards would be the first female conductor, the Irish people were not long proud when the conductor was announced as Galway-born Eimear Noone.

On the big night itself, Noone will conduct the orchestra to play five pieces of music by the five Best Picture nominees, and she will have to conduct them in front of some absolute legends:

Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker

Thomas Newman for 1917

Randy Newman, for marriage story

Alexandre Desplat, for little women

John Williams, for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker

Before the big night, JOE was lucky enough to talk to Noone about how excited she is for the big night, how impressive her career has been so far and what she plans to do next.

During the chat there are some great stories and anecdotes about the legendary John Williams who wants to wear the tri-color flag, like Katie Taylor, and all of her support behind Saoirse Ronan and her dream of working with Hozier.

You can listen to the full interview on Spotify here:

Or on Soundcloud here:

