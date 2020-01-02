advertisement

Because Apple continues to improve chip performance with every passing year and demonstrably leaves competitors in the dust, we are just a few months away from Apple rolling out its next generation iPhone with a brand new A14 chip.

In light of this, a new report from Digitimes reports that Apple has again used TSMC to be the only supplier of its next-gen mobile chips. The report adds that TSMC will start producing A14 sometime in the second quarter of the year.

What’s more, the report notes that the A14 chips are manufactured with a 5 nm process, making it the first A-x series chip to have that distinction. As a reference point, the A12 and A13 chips from Apple were made with a 7nm process.

“As many as two-thirds of TSMC’s available 5nm process capacity will be used to make the next generation of iPhone chips,” the report claims.

What the 5nm process means in terms of real-world use, it indicates that the iPhone 12 offers improved performance and at the same time is more energy efficient than its predecessor. Although the extent of this performance gain remains to be seen, Apple’s track record of improving performance with new iPhone models has been unparalleled in recent years.

As for other details of the iPhone 12, Apple’s next-gen iPhone is said to boast a larger battery and a welcome redesign reminiscent of the iPhone 4 form factor. Apart from that, the iPhone 12 will feature improved camera technology. and support for 5G.

Interestingly enough, there are rumors that Apple will release six different iPhone 12 models in 2020. According to Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang, Apple’s iPhone 12 setup looks like this:

iPhone 12 4G with a 6.1-inch LCD screen and dual cameras on the back

iPhone 12 Pro 4G with a 5.4-inch OLED screen and dual cameras on the back

iPhone 12 Pro 5G with a 5.4-inch OLED screen and dual cameras on the back

iPhone 12 Pro Plus 4G with a 6.1-inch OLED screen and a triple rear camera with Time-of-Flight 3D detection capabilities

iPhone 12 Pro Plus 5G with a 6.1-inch OLED screen, triple camera settings and ToF functions

iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G with a 6.1-inch OLED panel, the triple camera setting and ToF.

On a somewhat related note, an analyst believes that from 2021 Apple will launch revealing iPhone releases. In other words, instead of launching all new iPhone models in the fall, Apple can begin launching new iPhone models in the first half of the year and then during the September / October time frame.

In the meantime, the iPhone 12 will probably be available somewhere in September 2020.

