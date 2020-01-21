advertisement

TOKYO – At the destroyed Fukushima plant in northern Tokyo, workers in protective suits are still removing radioactive material from reactors that melted after an earthquake and tsunami knocked off power and cooled nearly nine years ago.

In an exclusive tour of the plant, spread over 3.5 million square feet (865 acres), Reuters witnessed giant remote-controlled cranes dismantling an exhaust tower and other structures in a highly radioactive area as spent fuel was removed from a reactor.

Officials from the Tokyo Electric, which owns the plant, also showed new tanks to hold increasing amounts of contaminated water.

About 4,000 workers are cleaning up, many wearing protective clothing, though more than 90% of the plant is estimated to have so little radioactivity that no additional precautions are needed. The photography was very limited and no conversations with the workers were allowed.

Work on dismantling the plant has taken nearly a decade so far, but with Tokyo due to host the Olympics this summer – including some events less than 60km (38 miles) from the power station – there has been renewed focus on storage. of countries.

“Tepco strives to disclose all information to the public as soon as possible. If something happens on this site, we let people know by email, for example, “Kan Nihonyanagi, a risk communicator in Fukushima, told Reuters in an interview on the site.

The construction of contaminated water has been a sticking point in cleanup, which is likely to last decades, and has alarmed neighboring countries. In 2018, Tepco said it had not been able to remove all of the hazardous material from the water – and the site is running out of space for the tanks.

Officials overseeing a panel of experts looking at the issue of contaminated water said the choices available should be narrowed to two: either dilute the water and dump it into the Pacific Ocean, or allow it to evaporate.

The Japanese government may decide within months, and each process would take years to complete, experts say.

“The Olympics are coming, so we have to prepare for this, and Tepco needs to disclose all the information not only to the local communities but also to foreign countries and especially to those people coming from abroad,” said Joji Hara, a a Tokyo-based spokesman for the energy company that accompanied Reuters during the visit.

Tepco has opened English-language accounts on Twitter and Facebook, he said. He is also preparing to provide basic emergency information in both Korean and Chinese, he added.

Athletes from at least one country, South Korea, are planning to bring their own radiation detectors and food this summer.

Baseball and softball will be played in Fukushima City, about 60km (38 miles) from the destroyed nuclear plant. The torch relay will start at a sports facility called J-Village, a base of operations for Fukushima Daiichi in the early years of the disaster, then pass through areas near the damaged station on its way to Tokyo.

In December, Greenpeace said it found radiation “hotspots” at J-Village, about 18km south of the plant.

When Tokyo won the bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared that Fukushima was “under control” in its latest pitch for the International Olympic Committee.

In 2016, the Japanese government estimated the total cost of plant dismantling, decontamination of affected areas and compensation would be 21.5 trillion yen ($ 195 billion) – roughly one-fifth of the country’s annual budget at the time.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

