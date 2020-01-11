advertisement

SACRAMENTO, California. – With Giannis Antetokounmpos back pain, which made itself felt again, the Milwaukee Bucks got a lot of help to compensate for the backlog.

This is nothing new. The NBA’s best team is 9-2 when someone other than Antetokounmpo takes the lead, and the Bucks have managed to continue on the road again.

Khris Middleton had 27 points and 11 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe scored 24 and Milwaukee defeated the Sacramento Kings on Friday with 127-106 despite a break for Antetokounmpo.

“To have his back when he’s not playing well – he has our back all the time,” said Bledsoe. “Damn close to all 30 games. Having your back only once says a lot about this team. “

Milwaukee improved to an NBA Best 34-6 and extended the best start in franchise history.

Antetokounmpo, who has been dealing with a cranky back for several weeks, was kept at a season low of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The reigning MVP shot only nine times and scored three of his four fouls in the first half.

It was the eleventh time this season – and the seventh time in the last eleven games – that Antetokounmpo did not lead the goats in the ranking.

Donte DiVincenzo had a season high of 18 points and Sterling Brown added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Milwaukee, who is 16-4 on the move.

“These two guys (Bledsoe and Middleton) were phenomenal and then some of the bank, Donte and some of these guys,” said Buck’s coach Mike Budenholzer. “I think Giannis has a lot of trust, a lot of trust in his teammates, but it’s good for these guys to get through on a night like today.”

De’Aaron Fox had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Sacramento. Harrison Barnes scored 19 points before hobbling off the pitch and into the locker room toward the end of the fourth quarter.

“I was proud of the guys who fought and took the lead in the third quarter, but we won’t beat a team that is that good if they throw 30 free throws at our 10. We flip the ball 16 times and go to 10 for 35 out of the 3, ”said Kings coach Luke Walton. “To beat a team like a goat, we have to be hot and disciplined for long distances.”

Milwaukee followed halfway through the third lap and then took control with a 20: 3 run over 3:32 while Antetokounmpo was on the bench. Middleton had seven points and Brown and DiVincenzo both hit 3 points to help the Bucks advance 80-66.

Milwaukee led through Antetokounmpo through 18 early despite a slow start. In the first half, he only shot four times and was called for his third foul. 19 seconds to go.

Antetokounmpo was also in the middle of the alley when Sacramento’s Trevor Ariza sprinted for a two-handed attack that reduced the goats’ lead to 49-43.

TIP-INS

Dollar: Antetokounmpos Double-Double was his 33rd of the season. … Bledsoe made his first six shots. … Milwaukee has won seven times in a row against Sacramento.

Kings: Marvin Bagley III (left foot pain) will play Orlando on Monday. Bagley has missed eight games since he was injured against Minnesota on December 26. Richaun Holmes (right shoulder) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) also took off. … Fox was warned of a technical foul in the second quarter after being charged. Fox protested and angrily crashed into the ball on the court before being hit by the technician.

BLEDSOES START

Bledsoe scored 11 points in the first quarter, but would probably not have scored as many if Budenholzer had pulled it out as intended. “In fact, we had a sub for him at the table for two or three minutes, and he just went to the basket, got thefts and made something happen,” said the coach. “When you’re on the go, you want to set up a little early and it was great.”

NEXT

Bucks: Play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Saturday night. The goats led the entire game when the teams met in Milwaukee earlier this season.

Kings: Host the magic on Monday. Sacramento has won their last five games against Orlando.

