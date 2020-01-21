advertisement

About 1.5 km away from the Apple Store in the SoHo district of Manhattan, technicians bring under the auspices of Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. all day long in a $ 10 million laboratory focused on one task: trying to break into iPhones.

Telephones such as those from E’Dena Hines, the 33-year-old granddaughter of Morgan Freeman who was stabbed to death in 2015 and whose boyfriend was convicted of her murder thanks to a video on E’Dena’s phone. It was discovered over the phone by the technicians of this first lab of its kind that was opened just over two years ago. A lab that stands as a physical manifestation of a larger fight, between the federal government and Apple about how far the iPhone maker can go to encrypt his popular handsets and protect them from prying eyes – be it from a friend, a jealous lover , a stranger, or even Uncle Sam.

The Manhattan lab is the first of its kind in the sense that this is the first time that such a cyberlab has been opened in a local public prosecutor in the US. The lab recently had a Fast Company reporter take a look inside the space, which has 2,200 square feet, a room that is shielded against radio frequencies – and, on this specific day that a reporter visited, dozens of iPhones and iPads against one wall . The displays of some were cracked, others burned. What they all have in common: each was recovered from a crime scene. And the technicians in the lab, if they wanted to, would like to look into it.

Sometimes it works – as appears from the phone from Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter. And it is not always to obtain evidence for a conviction. Vance told FastCo that in at least 16 cases the work of the laboratory also collected evidence of cracked telephones that acquitted suspects. This is due to everything from ex-military professionals working in the lab to the lab robot that can take a memory chip from a telephone and the supercomputer that can generate 26 million randomized access codes every second.

“You entrust us with this responsibility to protect the public,” Vance told the magazine, whose full lab profile deserves a reading. “At the same time (the technology companies) have removed one of our best information sources. Just because they say so … That’s not their decision. “

