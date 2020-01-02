advertisement

Although in 2019 Chiquis Rivera Great things had happened, like her wedding with Lorenzo Méndez and consolidating her career as a singer, there have also been controversies in her personal life that she apparently wants to get rid of to start the year in the best possible way.

therefore Jenni Rivera Daughter showed up in a sexy black latex suit on a series of photos she posted on Instagramto “take out” all the garbage that hinders their lives. She accompanied the pictures with the following text:

“That day I decided to throw things that neither serve me nor make me a better person. For EXTERNAL COMMITTEES, NEGATIVITY, BAD HABITS, TOXIC people, doubts, losing fear and not believing that I am able to do that. You have to start this new decade with a different mindset and a clean heart! “In this way, Chiquis shows that she has entered a new phase in her life.

