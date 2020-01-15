advertisement

Transport last year was paralyzed in different parts of the country, including Bundibugyo district, after heavy rains washed away a number of bridges and displaced hundreds of families (PHOTO / File)

KABALE – The recent unexpected heavy rains across the country that have paralyzed business and resulted in the loss of homes and livelihoods for many Ugandans are indicators of an escalating devastating effects of climate change.

Unlike in the past where it has been reported that Uganda lost approximately 90,000 hectares between 1990 and 2010 of forest cover each year, recent studies by the Africa Natural Resources Institute have indicated that the loss of forest cover has now increased to around 200,000 hectares per year.

Impoverishment of nature accelerates even when Uganda has over the past one or two decades carried out several political, legal and institutional reforms to promote nature conservation and sustainable use of resources natural resources.

What bothers me is that the current rate of national and global loss of nature makes no reference to ANY precedent in human history.

So I challenge other young people, why allow this to happen in our time?

The continuing loss of nature is entirely about unscrupulous human behavior.

On a basic understanding, man survives on food, water and the air he breathes. However, it seems that the man has just kept a deaf ear and a blind eye on the protection and the maintenance of mother nature for his best stay on earth.

If you could imagine, how many people in your community understand the vital importance of nature? If they are not mistaken, very few people know it and they do not recognize the enormous threats it faces. For a part of the community members in our societies, nature is less important and miles away from them and those from cities can only discover the nature of their television screens and remain disconnected and not knowing how nature influences and underpins their lives.

Look! Here is an opportunity to use during this “double year” of 2020 to define a new direction for our society as we create a harmonious life between man and nature.

Individuals can support nature-based solutions by making ethical purchasing choices, restoring nature to where they live by planting trees and using renewable energy. They can also waste less, join movements that advocate for nature conservation, and educate themselves and educate people more about these issues.

It is the responsibility of all of us in politics, business, the private sector and even more young people to raise awareness of the benefits of nature conservation for our communities and for generations to come.

Remember, the future direction of three major political mechanisms of the United Nations (UN); the international agreement on climate change, the sustainable development goals and the convention on biological diversity will be decided in 2020.

In 2020, let’s change our way of life to protect the environment

This writer, Happy Ali is communications officer at WWF-Uganda

hali@wwfuganda.org

