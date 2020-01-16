advertisement

Steve Hanley wrote an article yesterday titled, “Volkswagen will become the world’s largest EV manufacturer by 2030, claims new report.” It was based on a report by an independent analyst who thinks that Volkswagen can become the best EV dog in the world within this decade, based on some fairly wild assumptions. Volkswagen’s goal is to become # 1 by 2025, which is even more ambitious. Well, it’s more pessimistic about the EV sales growth of competitors, but just as ambitious about Volkswagen’s EV sales.

In response to the article, some commentators pointed to a Volkswagen history that might be worth considering in the midst of this news. In 2010, when there were practically no electric vehicles on the market, Volkswagen was planning to become the number 1 electric automaker by 2018.

That clearly didn’t happen – not even close.

Those of you who have read CleanTechnica greedily have probably noticed that I have become a bit bullish at Volkswagen Group. I see large investments in battery production, battery start-ups, factory renovations to produce electric vehicles, design and development of EV models and, indeed, EV marketing. That said, I also think that this deeper history of missed goals is worth keeping in mind. I think it shows that major automakers are not necessarily as good at achieving their goals or sticking to their plans, as we often assume.

I also think that a little more nuance is needed with regard to the history of Volkswagen. As I understand it, the leadership of the company had been divided for many years to quickly electrify or adhere to incremental improvements (or fake improvements) in the technology for gasoline and diesel vehicles. In 2017 I spoke with a top EV-exec at Volkswagen Group, who said that the Volkswagen board was still on the fence about the road they had to take with regard to EV batteries – whether they would produce more internally or would continue to buy from suppliers. As I understood it, the council was divided on the general topic of electrification in general – a bit more bullish, a little more bearish urgency – as well as how much vertical integration is best for Volkswagen.

It is clear that we now know that Volkswagen was engaged in massive diesel emissions in 2010, as a result of which various top managers and managers resigned and in some cases were even charged and imprisoned. I think that has led to that more bullish about electrification taking over the driver’s seat at the company. I read that about it – maybe completely wrong, maybe exactly, maybe somewhere in the middle.

This is a new era, and Volkswagen’s heart and sole have probably shifted. This is not the Volkswagen of 2010.

Having said that, plans to become the world’s largest producer of electric cars by 2025 are ambitious plans. And as Steve Hanley put it: “Elon Musk and Tesla may have something to say about that.” I think Tesla will remain in the lead for a number of reasons, but the most important thing is not really who wins. What is important is that the car market electrifies as quickly as possible. Volkswagen is in a race with itself. The electric vehicle company must defeat its petrol and diesel company as quickly as possible. Volkswagen and Tesla must together stop the production of gasoline and diesel vehicles from other companies. Society must overcome its own slowness before that slowness drives us all into a gigantic fireplace.

