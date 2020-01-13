advertisement

When Bob Charron retired at age 58 after a 35-year career at the RCMP, he had big plans for the next chapter in his life. He can’t wait to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Unfortunately, just a few short months after he retired, his plans stopped in their tracks: Bobit was diagnosed with Stage 2B prostate cancer.

advertisement

His oncologist at BC Cancer – Kelowna quickly identified that he was a leading candidate for an innovative treatment called brachytherapy.

Through brachytherapy, Bob will have a small radioactive seed implanted in a single session and avoid up to five weeks of daily radiation treatments using the beam.

The treatment worked very quickly and his tests showed a dramatic and almost immediate response. Bob’s retirement plans soon got back on track – he and his wife even enjoyed a month-long trip to Belize.

“I am living proof that innovations in cancer research and care can save lives,” says Bob. “I am very grateful for the tremendous treatment I received at BC Cancer.”

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-fU36fWfaw [/ embed]

Dr. Ross Halperin, chief medical officer, Cancer BC – Kelowna, says there are many benefits to brachytherapy compared to other types of radiation treatment.

“What is special about brachytherapy is that the radioactive sources are placed directly where the tumor is so the radiation does not have to travel through the body to reach the tumor target,” says Dr. Halperin. “It allows us to offer much more radiation safely to the tumor while protecting the body from the damage of radiation treatment to normal tissues.”

Another advantage is the speed of treatment, he explains: “Many of our standard external radiation treatments take six to eight weeks of Monday-Friday treatment to complete, while brachytherapy is typically completed for a number of cancers. in one to four daily surgeries More than 70 percent of the patients treated by our oncologists are from communities like Cranbrook, Invermere, Nelson, Vernon and Kamloops, and they benefit from faster treatments and less time away from homes and families. theirs. “

Brachytherapy has evolved a lot since its inception – Dr. Halperin says he has a long history of success in prostate cancer and more recently in women’s cervical cancers, such as cervical cancer. It is currently being developed for the treatment of breast cancers.

According to Dr. Halperin, BC Cancer Foundation donors have played an important role in advancing the latest brachytherapy research.

“In Kelowna in particular, the community raised money to buy the inaugural equipment that allowed us to start the prostate brachytherapy program,” he says. “And the development of brachytherapy in breast cancer also owes its progress to community and donor support – if we didn’t have community support, it could have been another decade before it arrived.”

To continue to push for cutting-edge brachytherapy innovation at BC Cancer – Kelowna and ensure patients in the Interior continue to have access to world-class care, the Foundation has launched a $ 3.5 million fundraising initiative to create a Chair in Brachytherapy in the center.

To learn how you can support pioneering studies in targeted, accurate cancer treatment, visit www.bccancerfoundation.com/why-give/BC-cancer-centre/Kelowna

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement