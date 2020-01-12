advertisement

Even if you are already an absolute legend, there is still room to grow – and New Years Eve can be the perfect time to set new goals or develop your skills.

Whether it’s learning a new creative art, improving something you already love, or exploring new ways of working, the Vodafone X Level Up program gives people the opportunity to nurture their ambitions for the future. year to come.

If you are on Vodafone X, you can access a range of Level Up spaces across the country, such as music recording studios, dance halls, coworking spaces and photography studios.

You can also dive into a huge catalog of online courses to teach you everything, how to play the guitar, how to create a website, how to design a poster or logo, how to make a good presentation, how to make voiceovers business, how to get into a movie, how to start a business, or how to write code – the list goes on and on!

To show some of the options available to people, we here at entertainment.ie sat down with three unique artists who are making waves in their chosen field.

The first is the famous musician Derry SOAK. We took her to JAM Studios, Kells to see their setup, here’s what she had to say …

I think one of the biggest hurdles to overcome as beginner musicians is trying to get access to the studio. It is impossible when you are young and broke.

You can play a concert and you will only reach people who are physically close to you. But with the recordings, people can then share their music around the world, and there is no limit to who they can reach.

For artists and young musicians, free access to spaces like JAM Studios is ridiculous. When I was younger, I would have used services like this so much … It’s incredible, having a free professional registration is like a miracle. I would have been very happy.

We also went to see Talent Garden near DCU in Glasnevin. They are an international crossroads of co-working spaces, allowing people to connect with other digital and technological entrepreneurs and start-ups in the building, so that you can all learn from each other.

One such start-up is Robotify. Young founders Adam Dalton and Evan Darcy prepare today’s children for the jobs of the future by providing an introduction to coding. They first met in science class when they were only thirteen – at the age of seventeen, they taught children how to program code using little robots.

Adam:

When you are in an environment like Talent Garden, it really makes you feel like you are working on a mission every day. Talent Garden is a very practical space to organize team meetings, bring customers and then have fun with your neighbors.

The space offers a very good support system. I feel like I can work every day with a goal. Having the feeling that you are working on something special in an incredible space is essential for the success of a business.

Evan:

One of the main things I like about this place is that it gives us a space to feel like we can evolve around the world, like you can really feel the global ambition here. It’s also great to be surrounded by other entrepreneurs and like-minded people.

They allow us to meet influential people on a daily basis. You have such a diversity of people in one place, you never know who you might meet. They could change the look of your business in the future.

Adrian Wojtas is a photographer and art director living in Navan.

He is gaining followers on his Instagram @adrianwojtas with his unique and striking images. He presents color as a character in the story that each of his images tells, and his portrait photography often includes dramatic hues and sharp graphics.

We took him to The Darkroom, a wonderful facility in Dublin where people can use their studio for photo shoots, or get used to analog photography in their fully equipped darkroom.

For me, the studio is essentially a blank canvas. It is not crowded with what exists in the world. So you come in, you have a white box, and it’s what you put in that white box that counts. In this environment, you have so much control that you can basically create something that has not been captured before.

It is all about the practice and the experience of knowing what works and knowing what fails and learning from these mistakes. If you don’t, you might as well be on the starting line.

So places like The Darkroom are so important because then you can play.

Without these spaces, you don’t.

If you don’t, you don’t know it.

If you don’t know, you don’t develop.

So now that you know what’s available … are you going to increase your 2020?

Here is a handy map for finding some of the available spaces in the country that might be close to you.

