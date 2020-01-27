advertisement

LISBON – A Portuguese hacker has claimed responsibility for leaking hundreds of thousands of files revealing how billionaire Isabel dos Santos, daughter of former Angolan president, built her vast business empire, his lawyers said Monday.

The avenger, Rui Pinto, 31, is already awaiting trial in a Lisbon jail for extortion and other crimes after claiming he was behind Football Leaks – a 70m-high-profile document trick exposing his relationship. European football clubs. His defense team says he was acting in the public interest.

Pinto’s lawyers, William Bourdon and Francisco Teixeira da Mota, said their client was also behind the “Luanda Leaks” – more than 700,000 documents “containing all the details of recent discoveries about Isabel dos Santos’s estate. , her family and all the actors that may have been involved. “

advertisement

Pinto provided a hard drive with the documents to the Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) at the end of 2018, lawyers said. The PPLAAF passed it on to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), which, along with 37 media partners, released the findings last week.

Dos Santos, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped down in 2017 after ruling Angola for 38 years, has denied wrongdoing and says the leaks are part of a campaign politically motivated by her father’s successor government.

Since the Luanda Leaks investigation, Angola has announced that she and several associates have been the target of a criminal investigation.

Banks, consulting and accounting firms have distanced themselves from dos Santos and its affiliates, announcing internal investigations into his business dealings.

“Without the extraordinary discoveries of Luanda Leaks, made possible thanks to our client, the regulatory, police and judicial authorities would have done nothing,” the lawyers said.

Teixera da Mota said he hoped that Pinto’s role in Luanda’s revelations would affect the criminal case against him.

“I would like the international authorities to look at it differently now,” Teixera da Mota told Reuters on Monday. “To treat it as a whistle and to get away from the punitive approach they have taken so far.”

Portuguese prosecutors could not immediately be reached for comment. Dos Santos could not immediately be reached for comment on Pinto’s role in the leaks.

Teixera da Mota said Pinto had compiled it alone and submitted the data to PPLAAF. However, he could not confirm whether Pinto collected all the data himself.

ICIJ and PPLAAF both confirmed Pinto as the person leaking after the statements on Monday. Pinto’s lawyer, Bourdon, is also a co-founder and chairman of PPLAAF.

“As in the case of football leaks, these findings should allow new investigations to be launched,” he said in a PPLAAF statement. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Peter Graff)

advertisement