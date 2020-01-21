advertisement

An Australian British scientist jailed in Iran claims Tehran tried to recruit her as a spy for her release.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Melbourne, described her torture in handwritten letters smuggled out of Tehran’s infamous Evin prison and seen by The Guardian. In the letters, she described the feeling of being “left and forgotten”.

The detained academic was arrested at Tehran Airport in September 2018 after attending an education conference. Moore-Gilbert is serving a ten-year espionage sentence, an accusation that she and the Australian government have contested. an appeal against her verdict failed.

It remains in an isolated wing of Evin’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).

In ten letters sent to the Iranian authorities between June and December 2019, the Cambridge-educated lecturer described how her physical and mental health had deteriorated, and asked to be released from the detention center, where she spent some time in Had spent solitary confinement.

She fought with the IRGC for “playing a terrible game” and claimed that she was given two contradictory sentences in October 2019 – one for 13 months and the other, which confirmed her original 10-year sentence.

“My case manager said the 13-month decision was” wrong “and an illegal attempt by my lawyer and my ambassador to free me from prison,” she wrote. “I am an innocent victim.”

Moore-Gilbert said she was denied visits, calls to her family, and had little money to buy groceries. She added that her deteriorating health has led to several hospital visits.

“I take psychiatric drugs, but the 10 months I’ve spent here have seriously harmed my mental health,” she wrote in a July letter.

A month later, she wrote: “In the past month, I have been to the Baghiatollah Hospital special clinic twice and to the prison hospital six times.

“I think I’m in the middle of a serious psychological problem.”

She added in a letter that she had refused offers to spy on Iran and “worked with the IRGC secret service” while claiming to have been the victim of “counterfeiting and fabricated accusations”.

“I’m not a spy. I have never been a spy and I have no interest in working for a spy organization in a country, ”she wrote in a letter to her Iranian case manager. “Under no circumstances will I be persuaded to change my decision.”

This week, Australian Secretary of State Marise Payne met with her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to discuss the Moore-Gilbert case.

Australian Secretary of State Marise Payne during a panel discussion during Raisina Dialogue, a global conference in New Delhi, India, on January 16, 2020. (Manish Swarup / AP Photo)

“The government has worked extremely hard on the ongoing detention of Kylie Moore-Gilbert,” said Payne. “We do not accept the indictment on which she was detained and we are concerned about her protection and the conditions under which she is detained.”

However, Iran has said it will not bow to pressure or “submit to political games and propaganda.”

