New images show what the Becketwell district of Derby might look like after a huge renovation.

John Forkin of Marketing Derby urged people to support the program before a planning request was considered by the planning committee for Derby City Council on February 13.

He said: “We need to be confident and ambitious to move forward as a city and reuse the city center. We need more people who live, work and visit there. Let’s green the city, have more buildings, design spaces and activities, look elsewhere and get inspired. “

The film – which can be seen above – shows how the neighborhood could be transformed into a mixed-use development in the heart of downtown Derby.

The plans submitted include 224 apartments on a maximum of land plus 10 floors, plus a second small building of land plus 4 floors developed separately and overlooking Green Lane and Victoria Street.

It will also include a public square on the site of the current United Reformed Church.

Last week, St James Securities, the company behind the regeneration, further strengthened its commitment to redevelopment with the acquisition of the former Boots pharmacy on Victoria Street.

The acquisition of the store from a local real estate company will open the door to the proposed public square which will be a key element in the development of £ 200 million.

The regeneration of the city’s Becketwell area is expected to bring many benefits, including a restocking of office workers and residents in the downtown area, which will help stimulate activity outside of traditional retail hours.

It is also hoped that the substantial levels of investment proposed to Becketwell will give confidence to further additional investment in the surrounding downtown areas.

Commenting on the acquisition of the Boots building, Paul Morris, director of St James Securities, said: “We are committed to developing the Becket Well area and are pleased to have this property in our possession.

“New acquisitions are expected to be made in the coming weeks, which will allow us to advance into the first phase of the program, subject to a favorable planning decision next month.”

Demolition of the old Debenhams building is continuing and construction of the first phase of development is expected to start later this year.

