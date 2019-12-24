advertisement

The singer shows that fashion divas are not always right.

The fashion lady Carolina Herrera is undoubtedly one of the world’s most important references for styling and fashion. It marks the path of hundreds of designers who know that Carolina is right when it says or does it. But, Jennifer Lopez seemed to break some of the great designer’s guns.

Carolina Herrera has been at the center of much debate these days when she said the mini skirt is a garment that shouldn’t be worn after age 30. And many thought of personalities who look great in a mini after the age of 30. Like our love JLo.

advertisement

In this way the royal Jennifer At the top of the list of women who break the rules of beauty and styling that great Carolina has been implementing in the fashion world for years.

At 50 years old the American actress and producer not only shows that the mini skirts fit her perfectly. Every look: tight, loose, long or short, the sculptural body shines JLo enjoys at his age.

In this way, the beautiful singer shows that there are always exceptions to the big rules. Separate paragraphs should also be created where age is not a synonym or an antonyms for certain styles.

In these times when women strive to find themselves more confident and self-confident, Jennifer is becoming the standard for many of them who feel that fashion can lead them to “what can be done” and “what can’t”.

Fashion and style change, however JLo is the example of how many international personalities who do the same. We are with you, Jenn!

Previous articleBecky G gets caught with her boyfriend at a special time. Wasn’t there a room nearby?

Video games came into his life in the late 80s when he first met Super Mario Bros, and they still make it an integral part after almost 30 years. Advantages and Shortcomings: He manages to finish Super Mario Bros in less than 5 minutes, but he has never completed Final Fight with a loan … he’s still trying.

advertisement