Impossible Foods first focused on the powerful citizen and went through several iterations until the company came up with what it thinks is the best non-meat citizen in the world. But once you’ve conquered ground beef, what’s next? Pork of course!

Now that Impossible Burger is being rolled out to, well, just about every popular fast food chain where you can shake a Whopper, the company believes it can do the same for pork lovers. Impossible Pork is now one thing, and Impossible Foods chose CES 2020 as the place to reveal it.

Just like the “meat” in the Impossible Burger, Impossible Pork is made from plants. As CNET reports, it means a meat substitute derived from soy, with a blend of oils and other ingredients to give it the right consistency and taste. As a bonus, Impossible Pork has fewer calories than even the more lean pork options you would find in stores, with less total fat and less saturated fat. In the meantime, protein remains largely the same.

To celebrate the announcement, Impossible Foods produced a short video about the new pork. It’s a little crazy, but it’s good enough to explain why the company believed that tackling pork was the best move after beef.

The company is also preparing for the launch of Impossible Sausage, which will compete with traditional sausage in things such as breakfast sandwiches and the like. Impossible sausage is expected later this month and will pop up at a number of Burger King locations in the United States.

Impossible Foods finally imagines that their products will scale up to the point where they could completely replace traditional meat. That is an incredible goal, and of course a very difficult goal to achieve, but at least the company is not shy about how it sees its future. We must try this new impossible meat before we can tell if that goal is feasible or foolish.

