Villanova welcomes DePaul on Tuesday in an important Big East game for teams. Here are some things to watch out for during the competition.

The DePaul Blue Demons sit at 12 a.m. – 4 a.m. and are in the middle of one of their best seasons for a long time. On Tuesday night they have a chance to take a big step on their way to becoming the king of the Villanova conference, but the Wildcats will certainly be ready to show DePaul that they still have a lot to do to be considered one Top team in the conference.

The Great East is another conference that has seen some recovery so far, and one of the reasons is the surprisingly good start of the Blue Demons. Dave Leitao lets his team play well with victories over Iowa, Minnesota and Texas Tech in the non-conference game. The league game didn’t start as hoped since it kicked out near Seton Hall and Providence, and it was the last time for St. Johns to drop 0-3 in the conference game.

The names can change, but the results remain the same for Jay Wright and Villanova. The # 14 Wildcats have won eight of their last nine games, and two of their three losses have gone to teams that are now among the top 21 in Baylor and Ohio. They started with a 1-1 win in the league, but joined DePaul against Creighton and Georgetown.

The defending champions of the regular season and the tournament want to prove that they are still the king of the jumps until they are knocked off, and DePaul wants an unmistakable victory to show that they are a different Blue Demons team. Here are some interesting storylines for this battle in the Great East.

