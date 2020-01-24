advertisement

Gonzaga Basketball faces a dangerous squad in the Pacific this weekend. What are the most remarkable storylines in this matchup?

After a week-long hiatus from a game, Gonzaga Basketball hopes to continue a winning streak of 12 games against a Pacific team that, despite struggling lately, are one of coach Damon Stoudamire’s best teams during his tenure.

Every other West Coast Conference team win against the Zags automatically becomes a marquee win – there’s a reason why the Bulldogs always have the metaphorical goal on their backs in every league game. But beating the nation’s second strongest team is literally not easy. This is also not the case at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

advertisement

And it doesn’t help the tigers that coach Mark Few’s team looks like they are making progress in the conference game. After four wins in a row with a lead of at least 20 points in an improved WCC, GU is difficult to stop at both ends of the course.

But stranger things have happened, and the way the tigers play is a potential disruptive factor for the celebrated Zags offense. Not to mention that Jahlil Tripp has been playing one of the best basketballs in his career lately and GU has again injury issues.

In the midst of all of this you will find the most important storylines for this matchup on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. PST.

advertisement