Baylor Basketball is doing an impressive Big 12 Road Sweep this week. What are some takeaways from the Bears performance?

Probably the most anticipated matchup this weekend came from the Big 12 when Baylor Basketball and Kansas battled each other in the top 5 programs. With the game at Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks were the favorites on paper. But like the previous 12 opponents, the bears took care of what mattered, the result was on the pitch.

It was a balanced match in the first 10 minutes, both teams exchanged punches. But Baylor landed a devastating haymaker and ended the first half with a two-digit lead of 22: 4. Kansas made a few runs to make the game tighter in the second half, but Scott Drew and the Bears never let go of the lead and won finally 67-55.

It was a great performance at both ends of the field for Baylor 13-1 (3-0), which left Kansas 65:32 in the starting blocks and forced 14 sales in the win. Injury to Jayhawk’s Star Point Guard Devon Dotson was a factor in this game, but outside of Isaiah Moss (15 points) and Marcus Garrett (11) reserve wing, no other Kansas player scored double-digit.

This was the second win on the road against a Big 12 opponent who defeated Texas Tech number 22 with 57: 52. It is the twelfth overall win for the bears. Depending on how voters feel, this could lead to No. 1 in the overall ranking in the upcoming AP Top 25 poll. But how is this team doing so well? Here’s a look at my greatest achievements in this game for Baylor and their rise to the top.

