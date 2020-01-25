advertisement

11:02 am Sekulow asks the senators to put on President Trump’s shoes

“First of all, let me say that you can’t just decide this case in a vacuum. Mr. Schiff said yesterday – I think it was his father who said – you should put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Let us slip into the role of President of the United States for a moment, ”says Jay Sekulow.

“Failure to comply with the President’s decision on foreign affairs or advice he will accept is in no way a criminal offense,” said Sekulov.

Sekulow says Democrats base their counter-arguments on the basis that Trump and Zelenskiy did not meet in the White House.

“As if an impeachment issue could be based on a meeting that doesn’t take place in the White House, but in a different location, such as the United Nations General Assembly, where it actually took place,” he says.

Sekulow also addresses President Trump’s foreign policy towards other countries and tries to show that Ukraine was treated no differently from others in Trump’s foreign policy, which focuses on “burden sharing”.

Sekulow argues that eliminating corruption in Ukraine has been a central goal of U.S. policy in Ukraine to explain Trump’s motives.

“I will not repeat the evidence they have not presented to you over and over again because we would have been here much longer than 24 hours. To say that the President of the United States had no concerns about the burden sharing, that he had no concerns about corruption in Ukraine, that the facts from her hearing and the facts from her hearing prove the opposite, ”says Sekulov.

Jay Sekulow: “In this case, it’s really not about the president’s misconduct. Throughout this impeachment process, property managers have been required to be able to read everyone’s mind and read everyone’s intentions.” https://t.co/K35AcwXdS9 pic.twitter.com/rL0W26gDr6

10:45 a.m. Trump’s lawyer claims the withholding of the aid on July 25 was not mentioned

“As everyone knows, President Trump asked President Zelenskiy to do us a favor,” said Purpura. “And he made it clear that” we “was referring to our country and not to itself,” he said, repeating a statement Trump had made in a Democratic-denied tweet.

“There was no mention of interrupted security support during the call, and certainly not from President Trump,” he says.

Purpura responds to comments by Timothy Morrison, the former Republican Director of the Russian National Security Council, who was called upon to testify as part of the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment investigation.

“Mr. Morrison further stated that nothing in the call was illegal and illegal. In fact, Mr. Morrison repeatedly said that he disagreed with Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s assessment that President Trump had made claims to President Zelenskiy or that he said anything wrong at all, ”Purpura said before playing a clip from Morrison’s testimony.

Purpura argues that there was “no return for the call” because the Ukrainians only knew about the interrupted security support when Politico reported in August.

“During the summer, numerous high-level diplomatic meetings between senior Ukrainian and US officials took place after the security support review began but before President Zelenskiy found out about the situation through the Politico article. If the Ukrainians had known about the cargo hold, they would have addressed him in one of these meetings, but the Ukrainians would not have said anything about the cargo hold in any of these meetings, ”says Purpura. “As soon as the Ukrainians found out about the hold, they asked about it.”

(Democrats referred to testimony from two House witnesses to indicate that Ukraine was aware of the reluctance to read the August article.)

“The entire return theory of the Democrats is based on nothing more than a person’s initial speculation. Ambassador Sondland. This speculation is wrong, ”said Purpura, referring to US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who testified that he was in direct contact with President Trump about the aid issue in Ukraine.

(The person who instructed the White House Administration and Budget Office to withhold military assistance to Ukraine – Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – has expressly recognized the consideration in the White House meeting room on October 17, 2019 .)

“The property managers are aware that the lack of knowledge in the hold is deadly for the Ukrainians. They have desperately tried to tarnish the water,” he says.

Purpura argues that none of the witnesses called to testify in the House investigation could definitely say whether the security aid withheld was linked to Bidens investigations.

10:24 Republicans use video to attack Ship’s credibility, as Democrats did

Another member of the President’s Legal Department, Mike Purpura, opens his presentation with a video of the House of Representatives impeacher, Adam Schiff, reading a parody version of the July 25 call log and comparing it to a “shakedown” of an organized crime. “

(Before speaking, Schiff said he summarized the “essence” of Trump’s comments, “which are stripped of its broad character,” said Schiff.)

Ukraine knew nothing of the help, he said, and played the testimony of Volker and Taylor about the Ukrainians, who asked them about August Politico’s article on the hold.

(Democrats pointed to the testimony of two House witnesses – Cooper and Croft – to indicate that Ukraine was aware of the reluctance to relate to the August article.) “The entire Democratic return theory is based on nothing other than the initial one Speculation of a person. Ambassador Sondland. This speculation is wrong, ”he said. (10:55:08 am)

“When you’ve gotten all the noise and allusions out, the selective leaks, the closed doors of the hand-picked Democratic witnesses, the staged public hearings, what we’re left with are six key facts that don’t exist and won’t change,” says purpura.

Then he sets out the “six key facts” as he calls them.

“First, the protocol shows that the President did not require security assistance or a meeting on anything. Second, President Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that there is no return and no pressure on them to check anything. Third, President Zelenskiy and high-ranking Ukrainian officials didn’t even know that security support was interrupted until late August. Over a month after the July 25 call. Fourth, not a single witness testified that the president himself found a connection between security-related investigations, a presidential meeting, or something else. Fifth, security support flowed on September 11th, and a presidential meeting was held on September 25th, with no announcement by the Ukrainian government.

“Finally, the Democrats’ blind desire to accuse the President does nothing to change the fact that President Trump was a better friend and supporter of Ukraine than his predecessor, as the Democratic witnesses testify.”

“When it comes to sending US tax money overseas, the president focuses on burden sharing and corruption,” he argues. “There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking a foreign leader to help us understand our forms of interference in the US presidential election.”

10:14 Cipollone says Democrats hid evidence

Cipollone says: “You have hidden evidence from you.”

He says the President’s team will provide evidence that the property managers “over the course of their three days and 24 hours decided that they didn’t have enough time – or made a decision not to show it to you.” And every time you see any of this evidence, ask yourself, “Why didn’t I see it in the first three days?”

Cipollone quotes a protocol of July 25, a telephone conversation between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Democrats had not mentioned how they discussed the fact that European nations had not done enough to support Ukraine ,

“You come here to the Senate to ask a president to dismiss the ballot papers in all of your states, and you don’t bother to read the key evidence for the burden-sharing discussion that the call itself contains It is a symbol of your entire presentation, “says Cipollone.” You have the burden of proof and you have not come close to it. “

10:05 a.m .: The trial against the Senate continues and Trump’s lawyers take the floor

“We will respect your time very much …” says White House attorney Pat Cipollone when he starts what he says will be a limited presentation.

“You heard the property managers speak for almost 24 hours over three days,” he says. “We don’t expect that much time.”

Then he swings against the arguments of the property manager.

“We don’t think they are approaching their burden for what they ask of you,” he told the senators.

“They’re not only asking you to reject the results of the last election, but, as I said, you are asking President Trump to be removed from the poll in an election that will take place in about nine months,” he says. “They ask you to do something that a Senate has never done. And they ask you to do it without evidence.”

“The American people decide about elections,” added Cipollone. “You’ll have it in nine months.”

“So we will be very efficient. We’ll start our presentation today. We will provide you with a lot of evidence that they should have shown you and we will be done efficiently and quickly so that we can all make a choice, ”he says.

JUST IN: White House lawyer Pat Cipollone opens arguments in defense of President Trump. https://t.co/IdMXVhZlMN pic.twitter.com/pO5U3CW23I

ABC News ‘Benjamin Siegel reported in a phone call to reporters this morning that the House Democrats view Trump’s lawyers’ arguments as a “master class” for “distraction” and “adulteration” of the truth. “

Just before the process resumed, property manager Jerry Nadler and the domestic workers brought carts with documents and files.

