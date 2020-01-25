advertisement

In his impeachment process, US President Donald Trump retweeted dozens of praises for the defense that supporters claim to have “torn apart” three days of his opponent’s arguments in just two hours.

In the short hearing on Saturday, Mr. Trump’s lawyers argued with a robust version of one of his favorite phrases to tweet: “Read the minutes!”

It was the first day of defense arguments in the presidential impeachment process when the Senate met on a rare Saturday for two short hours. The White House lawyers had announced it was “previewing” their defense to continue on Monday, and they spent the morning refuting the arguments of the house’s impeaching authorities, accusing them of being politically motivated.

At the beginning, they read parts of a rough transcript of an appeal by Mr Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July, which is at the heart of Parliament’s impeachment process. While the Democrats cite the conversation as the main reason for the President’s dismissal, the White House lawyers say it points to Mr. Trump’s innocence.

Mr. Trump chirps often, sometimes in capital letters, that people should read the log to clarify.

Before the hearing began, he sent a eponymous tweet, asking his followers to “our case against lying, cheating, laughing by Adam” Shifty “Schiff, crying by Chuck Schumer and the nervous Nancy Pelosi, their leader, to take part. stupid as a stone AOD & the entire radical left “.

After the short hearing, the President once again praised the performance of his lawyers.

He endorsed Republican Congressman Mark Meadows’ opinion that “today’s response from the President’s legal team was absolutely devastating to the indictment,” as did many others who said Trump’s lawyers “dismantled the weak case of Ship” after an few hours were “three days of democratic conflict shredded in just two hours” and “three days gutted in two hours!” BOOM!”.

Highlights of the meeting on Friday and what lies ahead of us as senators are currently carrying out the third impeachment proceedings against a president:

The call transfer

Parliament accuses Trump of using a widespread campaign to force Ukraine to investigate the Democrats, including presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. They refer to the July request in which Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelenskiy to investigate Mr. Biden. At that time, Mr. Trump had ordered the United States to withhold military aid from Ukraine.

The defense argued that there was no evidence that military aid was “in return” for the investigation.

They said Mr. Trump was concerned about general corruption in the country and found that he finally released the aid.

White House deputy attorney Michael Purpura argued that everyone knows that when he asked Mr. Zelenskiy to “do us a favor,” Mr. Trump meant the US, not himself. Democrats disagreed and said that Mr. Trump did not release the aid until he was “caught”.

The defense lawyers said the property managers didn’t know what Mr. Trump’s motives were.

The media_cameraDonald Trump team opened the shortest day ever for impeachment hearings. Picture: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

DIFFERENT KINDS, SUBSTANCE

Trump’s defense team used only two hours of senatorial time and promised not to exceed the 24-hour time limit set for the coming days, as the House Democrats almost did to prosecute the case.

The White House team also showed quick video presentations on the Senate overhead screens and transformed the soundbites of key impeachers into clips that could be played at high speed. All of this seemed to attract the attention of the senators, probably a welcome change for those who are tired of the long and often repeated presentations by the prosecutor.

Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow gave his word to the senators: “We won’t be playing the same clips seven times.”

That made some senators smile. The President’s team, who was in the plenary well, also looked different from the House managers – Mr Trump’s defense consisted of four white men. A woman, lawyer Pam Bondi, is also on Mr Trump’s team.

The property management team of seven reflected a cross-section of America made up of women and colored people. On Saturday, the lawyer’s table was without the well-known television lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, who have not yet appeared before the Senate, but are expected on Monday.

FOCUS ON SHIP

On the grounds that the Democrats’ case was politically motivated, the White House lawyers focused on the person who led the investigation: lead prosecutor and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

As part of their lecture, they played a video of Mr. Schiff’s opening speech during a hearing at an early stage of the impeachment investigation. In the statement, Mr. Schiff parodied Mr. Trump’s urge to investigate and compared it to a mafia shakedown.

The Republicans, and Mr. Trump in particular, focused on the monologue, saying that Mr. Schiff had a conversation that didn’t exist. Mr. Schiff, who was sitting in the chamber as a public prosecutor in the impeachment proceedings, looked straight ahead as they played the video and were only a few meters away from the lawyers. The lawyers also played a video of Mr. Schiff, at the beginning of the investigation, saying that the Intelligence Committee had no contact with the whistleblower who was the first to reveal the call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelenskiy. In fact, the whistleblower had spoken to the committee staff. Mr. Schiff later said that he should have been clearer in his comments.

After the session was adjourned, Mr. Schiff said that the defense used an old courtroom trick.

“If your client is guilty, if your client is illegal, you don’t want to talk about your client but want to attack the prosecutor,” he said.

media_cameraDonald Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow holds a copy of the Müller report in his hand while he speaks against Trump during the impeachment process. Picture: Senate television via AP

NOT HIGH FIVE, BUT SHAKE HANDS

During the postponement of the Senate, several Republican senators, some of whom were closely allied with the President, went to the defense counsel’s table to shake hands.

Senators Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, John Barrasso from Wyoming and Mike Lee from Utah came by.

Mr. Sekulow and Mr. Purpura walked down a corridor to greet more senators when the cameras went down, including South Dakota’s John Thune. Sekulow also spoke to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch from Idaho.

A GOP senator mentioned in the Wisconsin impeachment investigation Ron Johnson spoke to the team of lawyers for several minutes. Last year, Mr. Johnson participated in the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with other U.S. officials and was spoken to in the parliamentary process as an interlocutor with Mr. Trump on the situation in Ukraine.

The Trump team’s reach had some bipartisan moments. At some point, the White House attorney, Pat Cipollone, talked extensively with Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., And later appeared to say hello to Senator Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, a Democratic presidential candidate.

Originally published as Trump, the impeachment boasts

