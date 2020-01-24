advertisement

House managers will wrap up their case against President Donald Trump on Friday, ending three days of arguments in the Senate impeachment trial. Trump’s lawyers are set to begin filing his defense on Saturday.

Here are the latest developments:

Trump on Ouster of wanted Tape envoy: ABC (12:02 p.m.)

A recording appears to show President Donald Trump saying he wanted Marie Yovanovitch to be removed as ambassador to Ukraine, ABC News reported without providing audio.

“Get rid of it,” a voice that appears to be Trump saying in the recording is heard, ABC reported. “Get rid of him tomorrow. Don’t mind leaving tomorrow. Remove it. OK? Do. “

If correct, the recording supports testimony in the courtroom hearings that Trump had removed Yovanovitch because it was seen as a hindrance to his efforts to push Ukraine into the investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son.

The president reportedly made the remarks at an April 2018 dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, associates of Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, were present, ABC said.

The president’s comments appear to be fueled by comments attributed to the network by Parna, who said “we need to save the ambassador” because she is telling people “he will be blamed, just wait.”

Trump has denied recognizing Parna beyond taking some photos at fundraising events. Parnas has said that his activities in Ukraine with Giuliani were endorsed by Trump.

Parnas and Fruman were indicted by federal prosecutors on campaign finance charges, as part of a scheme alleged to circumvent straw donation laws and fund foreign contributions to political candidates.

The White House and Giuliani did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Democrats A Nothing keeps repeating and repeating, over and over, the same old “stuff” in Impeachment Hoax. They want to use ALL of their time, even though it’s the wrong thing to do. They had to go back to work for our great American people!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

Trump will likely object if Mulvaney is called (11:12 a.m.)

Trump would certainly contradict testimony by White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on executive privilege grounds, just like that by former Homeland Security adviser John Bolton, White House press secretary Stephanie said Friday Grisham.

“There is a lot of information, sensitive information, national security information that they are discussing, and this is something that should be defended, absolutely, for this country, and again for future presidencies,” Grisham told Fox News.

Mulvaney in October downplayed the White House’s argument that there was “no quid pro quo” when he said aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump’s request for a probe in the 2016 election. “We do it all the time with politics exterior, ”Mulvaney said at the time. “Overcome it.”

Grisham said Friday that Mulvaney was simply saying that corruption had to be watched before aid could be given to Ukraine.

“I don’t think he said he has a quo test,” she said. “I think he was saying that we wanted to look at corruption before we released the taxpayer money. So if this is quid pro quo, that’s fine.”

Trump lawyers still planning to start Saturday (10:19 a.m.)

Trump lawyers are still planning to open their defenses on Saturday, an administration official familiar with the matter said Friday, hours after the president tweeted that Saturday is the “Death Valley” of television.

“After being treated unbelievably unfairly in the Chamber, and then enduring hour after hour of lies, deceit and fraud by Shifty Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer and their crew, it seems my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley on TV, ”Trump tweeted.

U.S. Senator and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat, speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol on January 24, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Trump Laments Defense Bumped by Prime Time (8:07 a.m.)

President Donald Trump’s legal team will launch their defense in his Senate election trial Saturday, T.V.’s “Valley of Death,” Trump mourned in a tweet early Friday morning.

Trump lawyers have vowed a strong defense against an investigation they have labeled as rash and biased. Jay Sekulow, one of the attorneys representing Trump, has said responding to the Democrats’ case would combine a rebuttal of their arguments as well as a positive defense of the president’s actions.

Some Republicans earlier this week said they were worried Democrats were trying to push GOP arguments over the weekend, when watching TV is traditionally much less. Senator Roy Blunt, one of the Senate majority leaders, Mitch McConnell, the top lieutenant, said Wednesday that Democrats’ attempts to force votes on all their changes were a “cynical” ploy to push the president’s defense out. main time list. – Kathleen Miller

Managers to argue the stumbling block (6 a.m.)

The seven House managers led by Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff plan on Friday to argue in support of the second whitewashing article, which accuses Trump of obstructing the House investigation of his actions against Ukraine.

Managers will say that the article is backed by the constitution’s power balance between branches of government.

