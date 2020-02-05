advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump was gone, the lights on the house went out, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watched her friends and family in the gallery. She delayed the speech she shredded behind Trump on live TV. She put her hand on her heart, bowed her head and bowed.

The moment showed Pelosi’s sharper and less restrained approach towards the 45th president of the nation at the bitter end of the saga of the dismissal which she led. Now she is leading the Democrats in the House out of the shadow of dismissal, through regular legislative work and toward election day in November. And while there is no sign that Pelosi herself is leaving the political scene, there is ample evidence that she is shedding all lingering restraint with regard to Trump.

And that means something, given his style without excuse when it comes to him. She smiled and cheered, face to face with him in last year’s state of the Union. Privately, she questioned the president’s virility. And she emerged from a White House meeting with him in October, bluntly suggesting that the president is controlled by his counterpart in Russia.

But his shredded speech Tuesday night seemed to mark a post-indictment phase, a Trump re-election campaign quickly sought to monetize.

“Sensational. Nancy tore my talk apart. She really hates America,” an SMS said on Wednesday as part of an effort to raise $ 2 million in 24 hours.

As the furious Republicans piled up the sentence, Pelosi brandished the torn paper at the sight of journalists and repeated in the corridors that she “tore it up”.

“I felt very free last night,” Pelosi told House Democrats in their private caucus meeting on Wednesday, according to a Democratic assistant in the room, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the remarks. She said she saw Trump’s remarks as “a bundle of lies” on everything from healthcare to Medicare and Medicaid.

“We have seen the President of the United States shred the truth in front of us,” she said. “My friends, we just have to declare it.”

That’s what Pelosi said she was doing in Trump’s nationwide address, in which he touted a “great American comeback” and relied on lies about the energy supremacy of the United States, the health care and the economy. Trump was speaking from a place of strength, the Republican Party being mainly solidly behind him, on the brink of his acquittal in the Senate on Wednesday.

For Pelosi and the Democrats, the address was a much darker event. The party had a political hangover from the debacle Monday night in Iowa, whose launch caucuses ended in delays, fury and mockery from Republicans. Trump’s impeachment of the House, with its enormous political risks to the majority Democrats, was about to be sent by the Republican-led Senate. They hooted and moaned, but more often than not, they stood still while Trump spoke.

Trump’s Tuesday night speech on Pelosi’s turf was the first time the two have been in the same room since Pelosi pulled out of the White House meeting in October. It was a book finished by competing snobs: Trump seemed to ignore Pelosi’s outstretched hand when he got to the podium. She glanced at her caucus, with a broad smile.

Trump again kept his back to her when he was done. A few inches behind him, Pelosi gathered the pages of the speech and tore them apart – once, twice, three times and a fourth – as he left the room. It was then that she brandished the navy blue folio with golden letters that contained what was left of the address.

In fact, Pelosi has been freer with his thoughts on Trump and the Republicans for quite some time. She was much less restrained during a ground speech on January 15, the day the House sent the two impeachment articles to the Senate for judgment.

She began by addressing representative Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia who had declared that the Democrats were “in love with terrorists”, then apologized for his remark.

“I want to thank the distinguished gentleman of Georgia for his apologies for his ridiculous remarks about me and the Democrats in the House,” said Pelosi, looking at Collins.

She then targeted Trump’s phone call on July 25, which is the cornerstone of his impeachment case. During the conversation, Trump asked the President of Ukraine to “favor” the investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Pelosi compared Trump’s style to that of gangsters in the film “The Irishman”.

Then she slapped Republicans who complained about rushing the charge, then slowed the process down by refusing to send the articles to the Senate for a month.

“Don’t tell me about my timing,” she said, staring at them from the well of the house. “For a long time, I resisted calls from across the country for removal,” she said. “I held back.”

That changed with revelations about Trump’s political pressure on Ukraine. The House adopted the articles almost by party line on December 18.

On Wednesday, the Republicans predicted that the Democrats would pay a political price for Pelosi’s conduct, which they said was a blow.

“I think it was a new low,” vice president Mike Pence said on Fox and Friends on Wednesday. He accused Pelosi of trying to make the evening “about it and I think the American people see it through.”

On Wednesday, the Senate authorized Trump to vote mainly on the basis of parties. Republican house leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted a video of himself tearing up a piece of paper and saying, “Acquitted for life.”

Acquitted for life. pic.twitter.com/HgqBXwpoWK

– Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 5, 2020

