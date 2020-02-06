advertisement

US President Donald Trump called his impeachment procedure “Bulls ** t” in a defiant appearance in the White House in which he beat his democratic enemies and held up a Washington Post newspaper with the words “Trump acquitted” on the front page.

The day after his acquittal, Mr. Trump received a standing ovation from the White House in his Senate impeachment case.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump struck Senator Mitt Romney for breaking with his party and voting to convict him in one of the impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

At the National Prayer Breakfast, Mr. Trump posted Nancy Pelosi and Senator Romney without mentioning the couple by name.

media_cameraUS President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper during the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast. Image: AP

“I don’t like people who use their beliefs to justify knowing that something is wrong. I also don’t like people who say I pray for you when they know it isn’t. So many People have been injured and we cannot allow that. I will discuss this a little later in the White House, ”he said.

Ms. Pelosi, a pious Catholic, has repeatedly said that she prays for the President.

media_cameraSpeaker of the house Nancy Pelosi from California listens as President Donald Trump speaks at the 68th annual National Prayer Breakfast. Image: AP

She sat at the head table during Mr. Trump’s speech and shook her head once.

The New York Post reports that Trump has gone to Twitter, reiterating that Senator Romney was the Republican candidate who lost to Barack Obama in 2012. He described the Utah senator as a “failed presidential candidate”.

media_cameraDonald Trump dines with Mitt Romney at the Jean Georges Restaurant in New York. Image: Gettymedia_cameraMitt Romney leaves after meeting Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

If the failed presidential candidate @MittRomney had used the same energy and anger to defeat a faltering Barack Obama as I do hypocritically, he could have won the election. Read the transcripts!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2020

media_cameraSenator Mitt Romney. Image: APmedia_cameraSenator Mitt Romney speaks to the media about his voice. Picture: AFP

Senator Romney voted on Wednesday to condemn Mr. Trump for abuse of power in dealing with Ukraine for saying that he oathed God to act impartially.

“I swore an oath to God to practice impartial justice. I am deeply religious. My belief is at the heart of who I am. An oath before God is a huge consequence, ”he said before the Senate vote.

media_cameraJay McLeod joins a group of residents who have gathered in Wallace F. Bennett’s federal building in Salt Lake City to thank Senator Mitt Romney for his choice. Image: AP

Mr. Trump, who has maintained his innocence, has been acquitted of charges against him across the Senate.

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., released a meme by Sen. Romney on Wednesday earlier, describing him as “a p *** y”.

media_cameraEric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.Picture: AP

Trump Jr. shared the picture on Instagram, in which Sen. Romney wears “Mum Jeans” and the words “Because you are a p *** y”, and requested that Sen. Romney be booted by the Republican Party.

His father also shared the picture, which suggests that he too would like Senator Romney to be excluded from the Republican Party.

media_cameraAnn Romney, Donald Trump and Mitt Romney in happier times. Picture: Getty

Celebrities like Alyssa Milano and Bette Midler, however, praised Senator Romney for his bravery in voting against the U.S. President.

Romney made a great speech, logical, with good reason, emotional and true. It honestly looks like #Romney is the ONLY person with courage at the whole party. THIS IS THE REAL OUTRAGE.

– Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

I would like to thank the Democratic Senators who are facing a tough re-election campaign in the Trump-won states that, like Mitt Romney, voted to do the right thing and condemn this president’s criminal. They are also examples of courage and principles towards politics.

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakia) February 5, 2020

Originally published as Trump, impeachment calls “Bulls ** t”

