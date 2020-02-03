advertisement

Jay Sekulow Illustration by João Fazenda

When setting up the legal team for his Senate impeachment trial, President Trump called old friends: Alan Dershowitz, lawyer for the late Jeffrey Epstein and author of “The Case Against Impeaching Trump”; Ken Starr, whom Trump called “crazy” during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial; and two lawyers who defended the president during the Russia investigation, Jane Raskin and Jay Sekulow. “We have brought the group together!” Raskin told CNN before the hearings began last week. “Jay is definitely the leader of the group.”

It is a familiar role for Sekulow, who for several years has been playing drums and rhythm guitar in his own rock band, the Jay Sekulow Band. The Jay Sekulow Band often performs on “Jay Sekulow Live!”, A daily syndicated radio show hosted by Jay Sekulow and his son Jordan Sekulow. The group covers covers of papa’s bands on classic rock tunes, and some Christian originals. Their version of Doobie Brothers’ “Jesus Is Just Alright” has over a million views on Facebook. Their original song “Where I Stand” (“Heavenly Father hears our prayer / Strengthen your souls lost in despair”) has less. The comments section of the group’s Facebook page is a hodgepodge of right and wrong: a fan thought that Sekulow was a member of Congress; another identified him as a born-again Christian and the chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice. Another wrote: “The Congas must be more in the mix but otherwise you speak well.”

The Jay Sekulow Band specializes in the timely publication of songs that work as news comments. In October, after Trump’s phone call to Ukraine was broken, Sekulow posted a video of his group performing the classic R & B. “I heard it through the vine”. The video opens with a photo of the Capitol, followed by clips of Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff speaking of impeachment, and one of Lindsey Graham complaining that the whole thing is based on hearsay. Cut to Jay Sekulow Band in his studio (guitars hanging on walls, oriental rugs). Sekulow beats the drums in a black T-shirt, his perfect black hair, separated from the other members of the group by a glass shield. And in 2016, right after Twitter tweeted that Hillary Clinton was a “PATH MINT” for making rumors about his use of a private messaging server, Sekulow posted the group playing the hit Three Dog Night hit “Liar “. (Debbie Landers, fan who is a retired nurse in St. Louis, said, “I like how he can find a song that matches the kind of people he and we as a nation are dealing with.”) whole group laments over the refrain – “Li -ar!” ”- Sekulow crushing the cymbals every time. Visible on his wrist, during close-ups, is a Raymond Weil watch from the Beatles edition which has song titles where the numbers should be.

Like Trump’s legal team, Sekulow’s group was conceived as a kind of supergroup, a C-list Traveling Wilburys. To sublimate his legal attitude, Sekulow recruited several stars of the Christian rock scene: John Elefante, of the group Kansas (a recent hit: “Pass the Flame”); John Schlitt (“God is too fat”), from Head East; and Mark Lee Townsend of DC Talk, who is a regular on the Jesus Freak cruise.

“Jay’s line of superstars is exceptional,” said California fan Scott Cameron. “I don’t know how he got these guys into the fold. You think these guys would be drug addicted rock stars from the 70s who are long gone, but no!” Cameron likes watching the band’s live performances on his Facebook page. “When you see Jay on drums, he looks very serious,” said Cameron.

Vance Jorgensen, a personal injury lawyer in Iowa and Minnesota who found the group by his love of Head East, said that he had successfully separated the Jay Sekulow Band from its politics. He just likes songs. “I respect Jay for what he has prepared,” said Jorgensen. “He’s bringing in the guys who were touring concerts in the late 60’s, early 70’s. Maybe over time he’ll get a little more comfortable, come out , will sing a little. Who knows?”

Sekulow didn’t seem too comfortable in his first week as head of Trump’s defense during the impeachment trial. He was ridiculed for misinterpreting the findings of the Mueller report and for disparaging the indictments themselves, and he wandered disjointed after hearing a remark by opposition counsel. “Trump may have hired the dumbest lawyer in the United States to Jay Sekulow,” wrote Jonathan Chait of New York. And Chief Justice John Roberts, who is known to be a Bob Dylan man, berated the two legal teams for their childish behavior.

The Jay Sekulow Band is on hiatus during the indictment, but maybe California fan Cameron has the right decision: “You see Jay in the background playing drums and he loves it, but he knows his place there. It’s not Neil Peart. “♦

