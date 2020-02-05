advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) – An impaired driver taking a “joyful ride” on Wednesday along the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade route was forcibly fired by law enforcement officers who then arrested the driver and another person at gunpoint, officials and video footage of the incident said.

Clay County Sheriff’s MPs threw stop sticks and several patrol cars surrounded the car and stopped it when the crowd near Union Station approached, police said. A video published by WDAF-TV shows agents approaching the car with weapons drawn before arresting two people. The arrest took place about three hours before the start of the parade and no one was injured.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told television that he was an “impaired ride” impaired driver and that he was not linked to terrorism. He praised the quick response from the responding officers, who were cheered by the fans who witnessed the incident.

“We have more heroes to cheer for today,” said Lucas.

Thousands of fans gathered in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday morning for the parade and rally to celebrate the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. Some even camped overnight to reserve prime locations along the route, which will lead the team from the intersection of Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard to the gathering outside Union Station.

“It’s so great,” said Shauntel Lyons, 40, of Kansas City, who was a cheerleader for the Chiefs from 2003 to 2005. “I learned so many great lessons from my time with the team. Seeing them bring this trophy home after 50 is so rewarding. I’m just glad to be part of it. “

Fans gathered for cold conditions and forecasts indicated that 2 to 3 inches of snow was possible during the parade.

The Kansas Legislature has taken a day off to celebrate and their Missouri counterparts have scheduled a light workday. Many businesses in the region were also planning to close or open on a reduced schedule. At Children’s Mercy Kansas City, the emergency room at downtown’s main hospital will be open, but appointments and some surgeries have been rescheduled or moved.

When the Royals won the World Series in 2015, around 800,000 people gathered for the Victory Parade, upsetting expectations in a city with a population of around 470,000 and a metropolitan area of ​​around 2 million. inhabitants. Cellular towers were overwhelmed by crowds, and motorists began to park along the highway and walk while the exits were blocked.

The city has learned from this experience, adding a temporary cell tower and increasing the number of portable toilets to 700 from 200. Officials are also increasing the number of lost child jobs, which was deemed crucial after ” a hundred young people were separated from their guards in 2015.

To ease parking congestion, the city has provided more than 400 buses to run free shuttles, which withdraw from drop-off sites every 20 to 30 seconds full of fans. During the Royals parade, the suburban buses essentially failed and many fans did not go to the parade site because the buses were stranded in traffic.

Police Major Chip Huth said law enforcement from 19 surrounding agencies would help keep the masses safe.

