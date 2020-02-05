advertisement

While the industry is grappling with the effects of the corona virus – from disrupting the supply chain to closing shops – the Las Vegas trade shows are feeling the effects this week.

The Footwear Sourcing at Magic Show started today with a handful of people wearing protective masks at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Local exhibitors said the event was significantly smaller than in previous editions, as many Chinese people are forced to stay at home because the US government imposed widespread travel restrictions over the weekend.

The trade fair organizers stated that the final figures have yet to be determined. However, their priority is the health and safety of all exhibitors and visitors from all over the world. “We are a global company and the wellbeing of participants and colleagues is paramount,” said Tom Nastos, chief commercial officer of the Informa Markets fashion division. “We want to find ways to support our Chinese exhibitors and factories that come here. It is just as important. “

Daniel Chang, deputy general manager of Tristar Group Growth Ltd., which has offices in Taiwan and China, said he was traveling in Taiwan and later Canada when the restrictions came into effect. While attending the shows this week, the manager is concerned about the short-term impact on production as the Chinese New Year is over and orders in factories are increasing.

“Everything has stalled. And the government won’t warn you if action is taken, “Chang said. School closings have been announced in Guangdong province until March 1st. Factories may remain closed if the coronavirus doesn’t get under control in the coming days.

Trade shows around the world are forced to draw up emergency plans if the situation worsens.

American Events announced yesterday that the NE Materials Show, scheduled for February 5 and 6 in Boston, and the NW Materials Show, scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Portland, Oregon, will be hosted by organizers Hong Kong to be suspended The Asia-Pacific leather show announced today that they are considering postponing their event, scheduled for late March.

“The ability of designers and developers to find new inspiration for the material trade show at the beginning of the next development cycle and the search for new partners to recruit executives has a significant impact,” said Andy Polk, SVP of Footwear Distributors and Retailers in America ,

