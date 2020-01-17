advertisement

Immigration fighter Áine Ní Chonaill has said she is revoking a “several hundred thousand euro” discount from University College Cork (UCC) for supporting a family seeking asylum in Ireland.

The founder of the Immigration Control Platform, who wants stricter immigration regulations, said she did her will in 2009 and left almost all of her property to the university where the former Cork school teacher was studying.

However, she said she would revoke this on Monday to protest the support of one of his students, Hamza Khan, who is studying computer science on a scholarship granted to refugees and asylum seekers.

Mr Hamza (20), his brothers Zubair (17), Umair (16) and Mutjuba (14), their sister Shazadi (21) and their parents Mubeen and Hina were released at the last minute after an intervention by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan spared deportation.

Their case is said to be reviewed after a campaign to keep them in Ireland after they have been denied international protection.

Ms. Ni Chonaill said that it was “completely irrelevant” that the siblings were supported and praised by teachers and lecturers for their performance, and accused the UCC of “unacceptable arrogance” by demanding that the Khans be allowed to stay, though the authorities refused to protect them.

“Do I have anything specific against the Khan family? Nothing unless they’re a classic case for deportation, ”she said.

The Khans came to Ireland from Saudi Arabia in 2017 via Great Britain, where all five siblings were born.

The parents fled Pakistan in 1984 due to the persecution and moved to Saudi Arabia. However, they had to leave the country when new laws imposed punitive taxes on foreigners.

The family, who lives in the Direct Provision Center on Kinsale Road in Cork, applied for asylum. However, on December 18, they were informed that they had failed in their application.

Her plea is supported by her schools, the UCC and the Edmund Rice Trust.

“My dispute is that the UCC effectively takes the position that once they have granted a sanctuary grant to someone in the asylum process, they and their family must not be removed from the country,” said Ms. Ni Chonaill.

Ms. Ni Chonaill said she had no objection to the appeals under the official complaint procedure, but claimed that the authorities have an “excessive tendency” to allow asylum seekers who have been denied international protection to stay here.

‘Annoyed’

Humanitarian aid can remain if the deportation authorities assess family units as individual cases, taking full account of all aspects of the case, including rights under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Department of Justice’s latest published figures show that the number of children who have been granted Irish humanitarian leave has decreased from 638 in 2015 to 152 in the previous year.

Ms Ni Chonaill also called for the Minister’s authority to revoke the removal order after a review was carried out “far too generously and particularly under public pressure”.

She said that if the Khans were chosen not to be deported, she would be “annoyed” and that she would not reinstate her legacy to the UCC even if a judicial or ministerial review in favor of the family’s whereabouts was found.

It is currently worth several hundred thousand euros.

When asked how many people are involved in the Immigration Control Platform, she said: “I can never figure that out.”

In a statement, the UCC said: “Since its foundation in 2018, the UCC has offered asylum seekers and refugees who provide the required academic services an educational path. The UCC will continue to support equality and diversity in society. “

Three of the Khan brothers visit Coláiste Eamonn Rís, formerly Deerpark CBS in Cork, where school principal Aaron Wolfe said that staff and students fully support the Khans, who have become an integral part of the school community since their arrival in the city.

Before he got a place at the UCC, Hamza attended the same school where he won the Most Improved Student Award in 2018 and the Student of the Year Award in 2019.

