advertisement

Controls of those entering Ireland have changed in the past few months as some immigrants destroyed fake documents when they got out of the airlines, Justice Secretary Charlie Flanagan said.

Mr. Flanagan said that such people would destroy their documents after getting off an airplane, but before they reached passport control, where some would then apply for international protection.

advertisement

“We have had cases where people get off planes and destroy papers between their departure from the plane and the migration point,” he said in an interview with the Irish Times.

This trend led to checks being relocated back to the steps of the aircraft itself and those with forged documents denied entry.

The number of foreigners who were refused entry to the republic has increased significantly after this suppression.

The airlines were told to take these people on a return flight before they could get international protection.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said there were signs that many immigrants were entering Ireland and then crossing to Britain, but insisted that Ireland was “not an easy thing”. Photo: Aoife Moore / PA Wire

The Irish Times learned that Albanian and Georgian nationals were at the heart of the new measures at Dublin Airport. As a result, requests by Albanians and Georgians for international protection or asylum fell in October after significant increases earlier.

Increase in rejections

The refusal to land at Dublin Airport reached 5,687 in late November, attended by people from all over the world.

When the December numbers are added, the number of people denied landing at Dublin Airport in 2019 is likely to be between 25 and 30 percent higher than in 2018 when 4,797 people were denied landing.

Sources from Lake Garda said that airlines have now become more aware that they will be forced to take passengers back. For this reason, they have started to examine Albanian and Georgian travel documents more closely before boarding flights.

The government classifies both countries as safe countries of origin. That is, the government does not see Albania or Georgia as countries from which its own citizens would need protection.

However, Mr Flanagan declined to name or discuss individual countries, but said: “People from safe countries of origin will process their applications fairly quickly and many will not be denied access.

“It is important that our immigration laws are sound and enforced, and that what we see in our ports and at our airports is a quick turnaround.” And people who, according to our laws, have no right to be here are denied access. “

He said there were signs that many immigrants were entering Ireland and then crossing to the UK, but insisted that Ireland was “not an easy thing” and “the integrity of the shared tourist area was crucial”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had his passport checked when he got off a plane from Berlin to Dublin after returning from a private visit in October. Mr. Flanagan said he had “experienced it himself”.

applications

In the first nine months of the year, more Albanians and Georgians applied for international protection than any other nation. that’s a good 38 percent of all 3,762 applications received.

In September alone, 191 Albanians and 117 Georgians applied for international protection, twice as many as a few months earlier. In October, the numbers dropped to 90 Albanians and 58 Georgians due to the new controls at Dublin Airport and the high profile of the airlines.

While still higher than any other nationality, Garda sources said it was the first time that significant progress had been made in submitting applications from Albania and Georgia.

advertisement