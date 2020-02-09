advertisement

Several trees have crashed in Derbyshire as Storm Ciara settled.

Strong winds wreaked havoc throughout the day, with fallen trees leaving impassable roads to Ilkeston, Long Eaton and Stanton-By-Dale.

Elsewhere, motorists must navigate around a large tree that has fallen at Derby Road, Chellaston, blocking half of the road.

Train and bus services are also affected as East Midlands Trains cannot link Derby to Crewe and Trent Barton canceling certain routes.

Events across the county have been reported, including an open day at Derby College.

Popular destinations like Elvaston Castle and the Bluebells dairy farm are closed for the day.

The Met Office has issued an orange wind weather warning, which covers the entire county and will be in place until 9 p.m. tonight.

Check out our gallery of trees that fell in Derbyshire today below

