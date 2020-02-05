advertisement

Pictures show police officers pointing guns on a street in Long Eaton.

Derbyshire police said a 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a gun following the incident.

The video shows groups of local officers with police dogs and about five police vehicles.

Parents with children can be seen in passing.

A police spokesman said officers were called to a property at Briar Gate at 7.45 am following reports of a “man with a gun”.

Schoolchildren were kept inside this morning

(Image: Ashley Kirk)

They said, “Armed officers were deployed to the scene with negotiators. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm and is in police custody.

“There have been rumors in the region that gunshots have been fired. We can confirm that no shots were fired by officers or by the man under arrest. “

Earlier, police said they were “talking to an occupant” at an address.

A police cordon is still in place at Briar Gate, near Wilsthorpe School and Harrington Junior School.

Earlier, a statement from Wilsthorpe said that the students were “kept inside the school building”.

A spokesman for Harrington Junior School confirmed that his students were safe.

