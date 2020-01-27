advertisement

The new coronavirus first appeared in China’s central city of Wuhan last month and was allegedly thrown at people from a market where animals were sold illegally.

It has continued to kill 81 people and infect 2,740 in China, and cases have been discovered as far away as the United States and Canada.

In an effort not to spread the virus, the 11 million-strong city has been virtually blocked since last week, with suspensions of flights, buses, trains, subways, ferries and other long-distance transport.

A man wearing a protective mask drives a motorized bike on an empty road Monday, January 27, 2020.

Getty Images

Two cars drive on an otherwise empty road Monday, Jan. 27, in Wuhan.

Getty Images

Two residents walk in an empty Jiangtan park Monday, Jan. 27.

Getty Images

A woman checks her son’s forehead on Monday, January 27, on a Wuhan street.

Getty Images

A woman wears a protective mask as she walks across the Yangtze River Bridge on Monday, January 27, in Wuhan.

Getty Images

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, wearing a mask, meets construction workers at the site of a hospital being built to treat coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Wuhan.

cnsphoto through REUTERS

A worker carries a shovel at the site of a new hospital being built to treat patients with viruses. China is rushing to build the hospital in a stunning 10 days.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

Aerial photography shows excavators and trucks at the construction site.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

The scene at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 24, where nervous residents are checked for fever.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

Dressed medical personnel follow patients at Wuhan Red Cross Hospital.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

One patient was rushed to a hospital in Wuhan.

STR / AFP via Getty Images]

An ambulance driver speaks with a medical staff member in Wuhan.

STR / AFP via Getty Images]

Medical staff members disinfect in Wuhan on Monday, January 27.

STR / AFP via Getty Images]

One patient was rushed to Wuhan Red Cross Hospital on January 25.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

A seller in a market in Wuhan.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

A meat seller at a market in Wuhan.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

A man examines a turtle for sale at a market in Wuhan.

RETAMAL HUMAN / AFP via Getty Images

People reserve food at a market in Wuhan on Sunday, Jan. 26.

RETAMAL HUMAN / AFP via Getty Images

A nurse waits for transport as she enters the city again to return to Wuhan Yaxin General Hospital.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

A police officer picks up the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint in Wuhan on Monday, January 27th.

RETAMAL HIT / AFP via Getty Images

A screen shows canceled flights to Tianhe Airport in Wuhan on January 23.

LEO RAMIREZ / AFP via Getty Images

Excavators at the site of a field hospital.

Getty Images

Construction machinery sits at the site of a field hospital. China is trying to complete the hospital by February 5, with a capacity of 1,300 beds.

Getty Images

Construction continues on one of the two new field hospitals in the city.

Getty Images

An aerial view shows a practically empty main street in Wuhan on Monday, Jan. 27.

RETAMAL RETAIL / AFP via Getty Images

