Nicola Sturgeon was charged with denying the state of “crumbling” police stations after a heated debate in Holyrood on January 23.

Scottish Conservative interim chief Jackson Carlaw challenged Ms. Sturgeon to questions from the Prime Minister (FMQ) after a kitchen ceiling collapsed at the Broughty Ferry station earlier this week.

The ceiling collapsed at the Broughty Ferry police station.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf dismissed criticism from other Scottish police stations as “hyperbole” hours before the incident.

It is understood that the Broughty Ferry police station will remain closed for up to three weeks for an assessment.

Mr. Carlaw opened the FMQ by asking what word Ms. Sturgeon would use to describe the state of the estate.

But she did not respond directly and instead decried the Conservatives’ Westminster record.

© PA

Jackson Carlaw.

She said, “I think Jackson Carlaw is nervous about raising questions like this. It was the Conservative Party that cut this government’s resource budget by £ 1.5 billion.

“It was also the Conservatives who stole 125 million pounds of VAT from the Scottish police.”

The interior of Broughty Ferry police station after the ceiling collapsed

Mr. Carlaw replied by highlighting the ceiling on Broughty Ferry.

He said, “These are not just unpleasant, uncomfortable and potentially unhealthy situations in which the police and staff are expected to work.

“There are also major security issues. Even if Mr. Yousaf dismissed the concerns as hyperbole, the ceiling fell at the Broughty Ferry station.

“Not only literally but also metaphorically, on the denial of Mr. Yousaf.”

Broughty Ferry police station ceiling collapsed hours after resident Humza Yousaf dismissed criticism as “hyperbole”

Ms. Sturgeon replied, “While the Conservatives have cut this government’s budget, we have protected the budget for the Scottish police force.

“Due to the incompetence of the British government, we will have to set our budget for the next financial year before we see the color of money that Jackson Carlaw continues to say.

“We will continue to do everything we can within our powers and resources to protect police services across the country.”

Labor and the Conservatives have since accused the Prime Minister of dodging the issue.

Labor Justice spokesman James Kelly said, “The secretary to the cabinet (Mr. Yousaf) may strike down the concerns of hard-working police officers as hyperbole, but the fact is that many police stations Scots are not suitable for use and constitute a danger to the police. officers and the public.

“This is symptomatic of the lack of investment in police stations by the SNP government and the persistent inability of the secretary to the cabinet to listen to the concerns of the police.

“The SNP government must now produce an urgent plan to repair and improve the ruined police stations in Scotland before more damage occurs and people are put in danger.”

Speaking after the QMFs, Mr. Carlaw said, “The least Nicola Sturgeon could have done was to slap him (Mr. Yousaf) for these ridiculous remarks and to recognize how unacceptable it is for the police and staff work safely and effectively in this misery. “

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “We protect the annual budget of Police Scotland in real terms every year of the current Parliament.

“We continue to pressure the British government to reimburse the £ 125 million paid by Police Scotland in VAT between 2013 and 2018.”

