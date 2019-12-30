advertisement

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a New Year’s message that she is fighting climate change with all her strengths to enable future generations to live in peace and prosperity.

“Global warming is real. It’s threatening, “Merkel said in a recorded speech that will air Tuesday night. The rise in global temperatures and the problems created by global warming are all man-made, Merkel added.

“So we have to do everything humanly possible to overcome this human challenge. It’s still possible,” Merkel said.

“At 65, I am at an age where I personally will no longer experience all the consequences of climate change that will occur if politicians do not act,” the chancellor said.

“It will be our children and grandchildren who have to live with the consequences of what we do or refrain from doing today. That’s why I use all my strength to make sure Germany makes its contribution – ecologically, economically, socially – to take control of climate change. “

Merkel urged Germans to think outside the box to meet the challenges posed by global warming.

“To do this, we need more than ever the courage to think in a new way, the strength to leave familiar paths, the willingness to try new things and the determination to act faster, convinced that the unconventional can succeed – and it must succeed if today’s generation of young people and their offspring are still able to live well on this Earth, “Merkel said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Nick Macfie)

