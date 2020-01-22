advertisement

NEW YORK – In recent years, the NBA has been asking for participants in its annual all-star slam dunk competition.

That year Dwight Howard called for them.

advertisement

One of the season’s most surprising comeback stories will be part of the all-star weekend next month after Howard, after two weeks of speculation, has finally admitted that he will not only be participating in the dunk competition, but has asked the league for it the first time since 2009.

And that’s not the only thing the 34-year-old wants to ask about.

“I’m trying to get Kobe,” he said. “So if I can get all Laker fans to work in the lobby so Kobe can help me with the dunk competition, it would be really good.” That would be great. ”

Howard and Bryant were teammates in the 2012-13 Lakers team that was swept out of the first round of the playoffs. The two separated in bad conditions when Howard set out for the Houston Rockets as a free agency. They’ve touched up the fences a little since Howard returned to the Lakers. Bryant greeted Howard in the two games he played at Staples Center.

Even though Howard can’t convince Bryant to lend a hand himself, he has already made history: he will be one of the oldest participants of all time and will compete with Julius Erving, who was 34 years old when he entered the 1985 competition.

The event is generally viewed as a game for young men who prefer high-flying, springy jumpers. That’s part of the reason why Howard said he did it: to celebrate his best health in many years.

“I am very grateful that after 16 years in the league and after playing in the Dunk Contest a decade ago, I was able to jump and move and have my health,” he said. “It’s just about having fun and enjoying that moment.”

Howard took part in three consecutive dunk competitions between 2007 and 2009 and won with a notorious dunk in 2008 while wearing a Superman cape (although he didn’t really touch the edge when he jumped).

After The Athletic first reported about Howard’s involvement earlier this month, Howard refused to confirm it for two weeks. These were the conditions for Commissioner Adam Silver to participate. That didn’t stop him from getting excited: Howard said he had already selected some concepts for his latest post.

“Now that I have to compete with somewhat younger people, I have to find a way to make the dunk contest really fun and entertaining for fans,” he said. “So I came up with some pretty good ideas, so things will be a lot of fun.”

Bryant’s participation could be a dream. Howard admitted that he hadn’t asked for help yet.

“I have to get the fans behind me first,” he said. “Set the table. Need boys,” Hey Kobe, can you take part in the dunk competition with Dwight? “That would be great.”

Others in the Lakers locker room have backed him up: Anthony Davis said he could help Howard on the all-star weekend, while striker Kyle Kuzma believed this played a role in Howard’s continued story of “redemption” in Los Angeles.

Howard declined to discuss his Dunk competition plans, including whether the Superman Cape would return.

“I can’t reveal everything,” he said with a grin.

Dwight Howard is trying to get Laker fans to convince Kobe Bryant to help him with the Dunk competition next month.

“Did I ask him? Not yet. I have to get all the fans behind me first. Lay the table. Do you need guys, “Hey Kobe, can you take part in the dunk competition with Dwight?” Pic.twitter.com/udWPpQrtmi

– Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) January 23, 2020

advertisement