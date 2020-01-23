advertisement

Deadspin finally has a new editor-in-chief three months after a mass staff exodus left the G / O Media site without staff, and he tells TheWrap that he has no plans to shy away from non-sports stories.

Jim Rich, a Pulitzer-winning editor and seasoned journalist who has spent some time with the New York Daily News, HuffPost and the New York Post, will take on the role on Monday. Currently based in New York, he will run the Chicago website, despite protests by the GMG Union, whose members said last week they vehemently opposed the move.

“I am very pleased to be part of Deadspin as editor-in-chief,” Rich said in a statement on Thursday. “There are undoubtedly challenges ahead, but I look forward to building a team that will make Deadspin the must it deserves again.”

In a subsequent phone call to TheWrap, he addressed these challenges and said his goal was to “rebuild the workforce and build a strong union presence in our newsroom.”

A union representative did not immediately return a request for comment.

“I hope that I can get started as soon as possible to have as many talented and smart people around me as possible,” he said, but added that the reception for new hires is beyond his control. In November, a freelancer named Alan Goldsher published an article on Deadspin after every employee left, but he quickly vowed never to do it again after a public Twitter campaign that called him “scab”. Rich called it “unhappy,” but said he understood where passionate former employees and readers come from.

“I split up and left in both my tenure as editor-in-chief of the Daily News because I disagreed with the direction in which two separate owners were heading,” he said. “I know that none of the people who left here at the end of October were so lighthearted.”

The exodus took place last fall after deputy editor-in-chief and interim editor-in-chief Barry Petchesky announced on Twitter that he had been released for “not adhering to the sport”. The management of G / O Media had issued a memo to the employees on Monday in which this was emphasized. The “sole focus” of the site would be on sports content – and only on sports.

“I have no feeling of compulsion,” Rich said of the mandate. “When it comes to my editorial vision – and that’s why I took the job – everyone who knows me and has followed my work throughout my career knows that I am the most distant from guy. Forward and until something changes, I will cover all of these topics and all of these stories indefinitely. “

