South Korean social satire “Parasite” won an Oscar for Best Picture on Sunday, making history as the first non-English film to win the highest honor in the film industry.

“Parasite,” about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, won a total of four Oscars, including Best Director and Screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and Best International Show.

“I never thought about winning,” Bong said as he accepted his best director Oscar. Paying homage to his four director nominees, he said, “I would like to take a Texas chainsaw and divide the Oscars into five and share them all with you.”

“Parasite” also won Best International Feature and Bong won for Best Screenplay, two of the Academy’s six possible awards.

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Parasit” at the 92th Annual Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020.

Mario Anzuon /

Reuters

“Thanks to everyone. I’m ready to drink tonight,” Bong said, in a standing ovation from the esteemed audience.

The international film category was previously named Best Foreign Language Film, but was changed this year to reflect a more inclusive stance.

“I applaud the direction that this change symbolizes,” Bong said in Korea, speaking through an interpreter.

The Best Picture Oscar was a three-way contest between “Parazit”, British director Sam Mendes ‘s “1917” World War I comprehensive film, and Universal Pictures’ “Once in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to him show business, from Sony Pictures.

US actor Joaquin Phoenix receives the Best Actor award for a starring role in “The Joker” during the 92nd stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on February 9, 2020.

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for Best Actor for playing a failing clown who finds fame in violence in the dark comic book tale of the Joker and delivered an upset speech on climate change and animal rights.

US actress Renee Zellweger accepts the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in “Judy” during the 92nd Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020.

Mark RALSTON / AFP

Renee Zellweger won Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Judy Garland in Aging in the musical biopic “Judy.”

“1917” won three early awards Sunday, for its stunning “one-shot” cinematography, visual effects and sound editing, while “Once Upon a Time” brought the first Oscar playing for Brad Pitt, who played a supporting role as a layered stunt.

Brad Pitt Receives Actor in a Supporting Role Award for ‘Once Upon a Time … at a Hollywood Show’ during the 92nd Academy Festival at the Dolby Theater on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I’m a little disguised to tell you the truth,” said Pitt, who recalled his early days as an unknown actor.

“‘Once in Hollywood’ – isn’t that the truth?” He said, dedicating the Academy to his six children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Laura Dern took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story.”

“This is the best birthday gift ever,” said Dern, who will turn 53 on Monday.

Laura Dern hugs Scarlett Johansson (L) while Dern wins an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in “Marriage Story” at the 92th Annual Awards Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020.

Mario Anzuoni /

Reuters

Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit” brought out an Oscar-best adapted screenplay for director, star and writer Taika Waititi.

Zealand director Taika Waititi poses in the press room with the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, on February 9, 2020.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

Despite not having an official reception again, the ceremony began with a surprise appearance by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who delivered a host of thorny jokes about the lack of female directors and people of color among this year’s nominees. .

“I thought there was something missing this year,” Martin said.

“Vaginas?” Rock off, clapping loudly.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock talk on stage during the 92nd Academy Festival at the Dolby Theater on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Rock highlighted Cynthia Erivo, who played the freedom fighter in the era of slavery Harriet Tubman in “Harriet” and who was the only color actor nominated this year.

“Cynthia did such a great job hiding black people that the academy got her to hide all black candidates,” Rock said.

To another surprise, rapper Eminem took the stage for the Oscars to perform “Lose Yourself,” his 2003 Oscars song from the movie “8 Mile.”

“American Factory,” in connection with job cuts in the industrial Midwest by former US President Barack and new First Lady Michelle Obama’s new production company, won for Best Documentary.

