Australia has had an eventful 2018 characterized by managerial turmoil, but Earl Eddings, chairman of Cricket Australia, is happy that the focus is back on cricket.

Australia had an eventful, often turbulent year 2018, which was characterized by all kinds of leadership-related turbulence on and off the field. Just when David Peever became the first chairman to be pushed out of office without completing his tenure in CA’s 113-year history, Earl Eddings, Peever’s deputy, was appointed chairman.

Since then, Eddings has undergone a remarkable turnaround in Australia’s wealth. Sportstar sat down with him to discuss the past 18 months and the way ahead for the team.

Australia’s transition from a riotous team to a formidable opponent was seamless. What has changed?

There were challenges we faced 18 months ago, but it was still a very good side. We probably didn’t play the way we wanted. The big change was having Justin (Langer) as a coach: he brings very strong values ​​to the team and lets a great captain like Tim Paine stand up. He was out of the system for a while and had no chance of leading Australia earlier due to a finger injury (2010). And more importantly, the players have just fallen into their role as guardians of the game. It’s an exciting bunch of young men who realize that we have to play hard, but we also have to keep the cricket spirit in mind. This finding has been reflected in our performance in the past year.

Justin Langer is in many ways in the midst of changing Australian cricket culture. How important was a role to him?

He had trained very well domestically and left a lasting impression on the Perth Scorchers (three Big Bash League titles in BBL 03, BBL 04 and BBL 06). Under his leadership, Western Australia has developed from a difficult side to one of the contenders for the title. So we always knew that he was a young and aspiring coach and that he was also on the Australian side as our hit coach. Justin understood the pride of playing for Australia at the highest level … not to mention that a skillful mind requires bringing 40-50 players from different formats and states together … It took a while before he got started had got used to. He probably didn’t enjoy the first six months by his own admission, but so far, he and his customer service representatives have done an excellent job.

Eddings has praised Australia coach Justin Langer and the exemplary work of his employees. Photo: Getty Images

What is the reason for the appointment of contemporary cricketers on the CA board?

You need a mix of skills on every board. At CA we have cricket skills with Mel (Jones) and Michael (Kasprowicz) and a good mix of business, advertising and media. The idea is not to have too much of one thing. So you have a feel for the game, you know how to maximize commerciality, but most importantly, you prioritize the care of the game.

Has the ball manipulation scandal changed forever how Cricket Australia is run?

I think we had exactly the right people in the right place. We had a large turnover not only in the field, but also on the administrative level. These people are doing the right things at the right time; This is not to say that the predecessors were not, but if you endure such a crisis (manipulation of balls), it encourages everyone to work as a team. Winning Kevin Roberts as CEO was fantastic for the organization and the sport. It allowed us to focus on cricket again and make sensible decisions about our roles within the organization.

In retrospect, did Cricket Australia manage the incident in Newlands as well as possible?

I would rather look forward to the future rather than look back at the past, but after saying that, we did as well as we could under the circumstances, given that grief is growing not only in Australia but worldwide. As the board of directors, we understood that we had to take some drastic measures, so we hired an independent body (by Simon Longstaff and Rick McCosker) to review our culture, which led to various changes. What other countries want to do is up to them … We expect certain standards of conduct from cricketers who represent our country, so it was really important to us that we make sure it persists. It was also unfortunate that the players had six months off, so a six-month ban would not have worked. We were also aware of this. Interestingly, the ICC tightened its ban immediately afterwards. This has shown that cricket expects more around the world and that is the standard in Australia.

